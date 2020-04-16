Reggie Jackson has fond memories of “gracious” Hank Steinbrenner

The voice on the other end of a cell phone in Newport Beach, California was a little thinner than usual because Reggie Jackson was talking about his relationship with Hank Steinbrenner.

A friendship that started when Jackson was a Yankee from 1977 to 1981 and Steinbrenner was the 20-year-old son of team owner George Steinbrenner, continued over the years and ended early Tuesday morning when Hank Steinbrenner died at Clearwater, Florida, aged 63. because of a long-standing health problem.

“Very generous, attentive and respectful. He was a Helluva guy with a lot of personality. He was telling you jokes. I loved talking about the game. I loved the work that Hal (Steinbrenner) did and the organization, what they were doing, the steps they were doing, “Jackson told The Post on Wednesday. “He was courteous and kind and he had a big bucket. Thoughtful of people. He was a helluva guy to be around. A good guy to be there. “

And, according to Jackson, the relationship between Hal, who became the associate general manager of the Yankees in 2008, and Hank was without jealousy.

“There was no jealousy with his brother, I will tell you,” said Jackson. “We will miss Hank. The shame of it all is that her brother (Hal) really worked to try to involve (Hank). Nothing would have made Hal happier than involving his brother. (Hal) always said to me: “Reggie, I must call my brother to these decisions, help me bring him here.” “

After a brief period of time when Hank was the voice of Yankee ownership and offering colorful quotes to the media, Hank has faded from the organization’s daily landscape.

“He was worldly in his conversations. He could talk about anything and make sense. It was well read. He loved baseball and old fashioned baseball and talked a lot about Gene Michael, “said Jackson of the late GM Yankees. “He developed a great respect for Brian (Cashman) and (director of amateur scouting) Damon Oppenheimer.”

While Hank Steinbrenner had part of The Boss’s boast, Jackson replied “no” when asked if the son was like the father. However, Hank inherited certain traits from George.

“The biggest thing I would say he was like George was that he was stubborn and he didn’t want to spend money. You couldn’t buy anything when you were with him. He was nice to him everyone, “said Jackson.” There was no one in the organization who didn’t feel better when Hank was there. When he was around, people felt good that he was there. Whether it was Joe the bartender or the Cucuzzas who had been there for years and years with their family in the clubhouse. When Hank was there, everyone felt better, the whole organization. ”