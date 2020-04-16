Rams Center Brian Allen tests positive for coronavirus infection

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19 but is recovering with mild symptoms, a Rams spokesman said Wednesday.

Allen, a third-year professional, is recovering from a knee operation that ended his 2019 season early. His positive test was first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox.

Allen, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, started nine games at the center last season. He was undergoing rehabilitation treatment at Rams Institution, but the team closed the institution a few weeks ago after learning of the test results from Allen, said the Rams spokesperson.

Allen has suffered a loss of taste and odor, said the spokesperson. The facility has since reopened for some rehabilitation work, but Allen has not returned, the spokesman said.

Last week, Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were invited by reporters if members of the organization had been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

“There have been a few guys with whom, you know, we’ve had a few conversations, but they’re in a good place right now,” said McVay. “Just out of respect for privacy, I don’t want to go into anyone’s specific names, but everyone is in a good position.”

McVay was asked if he spoke to the players because they had COVID-19.

“There are people, that it is not exclusive to the players, but obviously in our building, where they could have been exposed, so you want to take all the precautionary measures,” he said. “This is really it. But there is no one who, to my knowledge, is currently in a bad situation. Everyone feels good.

“Their families are healthy, and we really do everything we can to be healthy in the way we follow the guidelines. That’s really more what I meant. “

When asked if Snead whether any gamers, their families or people working in the Rams building had been directly affected by COVID-19, he replied, “I will not go into detail,” citing the laws on confidentiality.