Pregnant nurse dies from coronavirus and baby rescued after cesarean

A very pregnant British nurse died of complications from a coronavirus on Sunday – but doctors were able to save her baby after an emergency cesarean, reports said.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, from Bedfordshire, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was admitted to hospital on April 7, according to UK Channel 4 News.

After initially showing signs of improvement, Agyapong’s condition suddenly deteriorated, prompting doctors to perform an emergency Cesarean section to save her baby girl, the outlet reported.

The baby was safely delivered and the doctors again thought that Agyapong was showing signs of improvement – but her condition worsened and she died on Sunday. It is not clear whether the newborn has also tested positive for the virus.

David Carter, the managing director of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, who runs Luton and Dunstable Hospital where Agyapong worked, said his little girl’s survival was “a beacon of light in this very dark time.”

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who died on Sunday April 12,” he said in a statement to Channel 4.

“Mary has worked here for five years and was a very appreciated and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.”

Colleagues at the hospital described her as a “fabulous nurse,” according to Channel 4.