Pope Francis jokes on scotch tape: “real holy water” on video

Pope Francis was caught on a video proclaiming that Scottish whiskey is “real holy water” – a joke full of good humor to a group of Scottish student priests who offered him a bottle.

But the Vatican sought to avoid a hubbub by censoring the images before a next documentary on the seminarians at Scot College in Rome, according to the Scottish Daily Record.

Video shows 83-year-old pontiff accepting bottle of Oban 14 malt from students at event at Apostolic Palace last year, but Vatican media said clip was cut from documentary BBC “Priest” School time, which will air on Sunday.

“We filmed the students meeting the Pope at the Apostolic Palace. One of them was tasked with giving the pope a bottle of malt because they know he likes whiskey, “said Tony Kearney, director of the film, who followed the seminarians for 18 months.

“He was really down to earth with them all and when they handed him the bottle, instead of giving it to his assistant like he normally would with a gift, he held it and said,” Questa e la vera acqua santa ”. which means “This is real holy water,” Kearney said at the point of sale.

“He laughed and it was a real icebreaker with the students and made everyone feel comfortable,” he said.

“But we had agreed that the Vatican media office would be allowed to approve all of our images before broadcasting them. So we sent the files to them and when they sent it back, that piece of it told him it had been deleted, ”added Kearney.

“We were really annoyed at first, but they insisted that they didn’t want the pope to be seen as endorsing the whiskey. I think it’s pretty funny how his image is kept, “he said.

“Francis tears up the rulebook, he’s ahead of the curve, and the addicts around him have to catch up,” said Kearney, who called the seminarians “ordinary guys who like a drink like football and live an ordinary life. ” “

It seems that Francis can indeed have a drink from time to time, according to a Forbes report.

Last year, the Dundee Courier reported that Scottish priest Jim Wallis had met the Pope shortly after he became spiritual director of Pontifical Scots College in 2018, according to Forbes.

Joined by a group of Scottish bishops, they offered Francis a bottle of whiskey.

“It was a great honor to enter the Vatican and go to the room to meet the Pope and he went out and shook our hands. Then we presented him a bottle of whiskey and he looked at it and said, “Ha ha, this is holy water!” Obviously he has already received whiskey, “said Wallis.

In fact, Queen Elizabeth II gave the pope a bottle of scotch tape when they first met in 2014, the newspaper reported.