People all over the world take out their garbage cans in formal wear and costumes – because where else can we go?

There are so many things you can do during quarantine, so some people get passionate about basic tasks like taking out the trash. Now it has become a trend online to post photos and videos of doing the chore while being dressed in formal wear, in costume or in silly outfit. Because where else can we go?

Lots of people share their funny videos in a Facebook group called Bin isolation output. “So basically the bac comes out more than we do, so let’s dress for the occasion!” the description of the group reads. “Costumes, make-up, tutu …. be creative! Post photos to cheer us up 😝 after all, laughter is the best remedy 😷”

It seems that the trend started in Australia, where many of the group’s participants come from. But now people from New York to Norway share their outings in the Facebook group and other local groups have formed so that people can share their photos with others in their area.

A mother and daughter of Norway wearing traditional Norwegian clothing and waving the country’s flag as they jumped into the trash. Another woman from Long Island, New York, disguised as the main character of the film “Napoleon Dynamite” right down to curly hair and the “Vote for Pedro” T-shirt.

Other people became more formal, removing ball gowns and jewelry. Some women have even chosen to wear their wedding dresses to take out the trash – so the dress they thought they would wear only once is not going to get lost.

An Illinois couple took the opportunity to mark their 25th wedding anniversary, with the wife pulling the recycling bin behind her as she walked down the proverbial aisle – in this case, the aisle – toward her husband, grabbing a bouquet of flowers. “I would recycle our years together many times,” she writes.

Kids disguised as tacos, Spider Man and dinosaurs to help their parents take out the trash. A chore once hated by so many people is now something to look forward to.

An Australian woman dressed up as a shrimp and shared her outing on Instagram. “Bin who waits overnight all week so I can go out,” she writes in the caption.

Another woman shared a video of herself prepare for the big occasion by putting on false eyelashes, a sequined red dress and high heels just to throw the trash in the dumpster.

Some people use this trend as an opportunity to show their creativity, making short films of their outings in the trash. Others shared their messages with a simple play on words, in the hope of sharing a laugh with others, or with poignant messages that recall the loss of normality.

An Australian flight attendant said she had failed to empty the trash and of course “the adventures, the laughs, the meeting of lovely passengers and new friends, but especially my missing family at work”. So she posted a video of herself take out her own trash can in her Virgin Australia uniform, as if it were in flight.

The trend may seem casual, but it has connected people around the world using Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Many people have lost their jobs, have suffered cutbacks, are unable to see their families, or face other stresses brought on by the global pandemic. When so much has changed in people’s lives, one thing has remained constant: garbage must always go out.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for giving me such joy in these strange times,” wrote Rhian Edwards to the group Bin Isolation Outing. “I laughed a lot! I loved all the contributions, whether funny or just everyone’s greetings. I sent birthday greetings and congratulatory messages to people I don’t know and that I will never meet but it doesn’t matter. What matters is that a community of foreigners from all over the world share their love and support for everyone involved. “