Pelosi calls for Trump stop ‘illegal’ WHO funding, vows to fight

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Democrats would “quickly” challenge what she called the “foolish” and “illegal” suspension of the President of the United States from funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump cut off funding on Tuesday, saying the WHO needs “significant reform” after failing to report accurate data on coronaviruses from China, further worsening the pandemic in the United States.

But Pelosi said Wednesday that the United Nations agency is essential to fight COVID-19.

“This is another case, as I said, of the President’s ineffective response, that a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” said Pelosi. said in a statement.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) Did not say how the Democrats would fight the suspension of funds, but said: “This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be quickly challenged.”

“We can only succeed in overcoming this global pandemic by a coordinated international response with respect for science and data.” Said Pelosi. “But unfortunately, as he has done since day one, the president ignores global health experts, ignores science and undermines the heroes who fight on the front lines, at great risk to life and the livelihoods of Americans and people around the world. “

Trump said Tuesday evening at the White Garden Rose Garden that the WHO had not warned the world of the highly contagious virus. China notified the WHO on December 31 of the coronavirus epidemic, but is said to have withheld data.

“WHO’s dependence on China’s disclosures has likely resulted in a 20-fold increase in the number of cases worldwide, and it could be much more than that,” said Trump.

“WHO has not investigated credible information from sources in Wuhan that directly conflict with the official accounts of the Chinese government,” said Trump. “There was credible information to suspect human-to-human transmission in December 2019, which should have prompted WHO to investigate and investigate immediately.”

White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in a recent press briefing that Chinese data had led experts to believe the virus was less contagious, similar to SARS associated with coronavirus, which causes less concern among non-Chinese health officials.

The United States was the largest contributor to WHO, with $ 400 million last year.

The United States has the largest epidemic of COVID-19 recognized worldwide with more than 610,000 cases and 26,000 deaths. At least 17 million Americans have lost their jobs as businesses close to prevent the spread of the virus.