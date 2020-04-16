Patriots’ latest scandal could spoil plans for 2020 NFL draft

The New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL virtual draft next Thursday with 12 choices from which to choose. Or it could be less.

This is the scenario hovering over the team as it awaits the punishment that the NFL could inflict for a violation of the rules – to record the sidelines of the Bengals without authorization in a match on December 8. Because the Patriots have been implicated in other scandals such as Spygate and Deflategate, the NFL could theoretically impose penalties on a large fine or even withdraw picks from this year’s draft.

Still, no one knows what the NFL decision will be, especially the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. League spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk Tuesday that “the question remains under consideration”.

The Patriots admitted the day after the incident that a member of the video team had not informed the Bengals and the league that they were recording a behind-the-scenes feature for a program called “Do Your Work” on the website of the team. The eight-minute video was recorded in the press room before the start of a Browns-Bengals game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. New England released a statement saying the video team “filmed the pitch inappropriately” from this point of view.

“There was no intention of using the images for any other purpose,” the Patriots said in a statement last December. “We understand and recognize that our video team, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated league policy by filming the pitch and the touchline from the press room.”

According to the Boston Globe in February, NFL security was about to close the investigation and send its report to Commissioner Roger Goodell. But this league decision was not made public just over a week before the project.

The Patriots hold 23rd pick in the first round and traded their pick for the second round in Atlanta last season for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The Patriots may lose some of the four compensatory choices the NFL gave them for losing free agents such as defensive lineman Try Flower and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. These choices would fall in the third and fifth rounds.