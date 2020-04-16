Patriots are vulnerable with a warning

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Jets.

Can the Jets beat the Patriots this year? – Patrick Grant

With Tom Brady in Tampa, can the Jets finally overthrow the Empire of Evil? AFC East will be interesting for the first time in a long time. I don’t think I thought the Jets could compete with the Division Patriots since 2011. They now have the hope that they can.

The Patriots are hard to understand right now. Is Jarrett Stidham their guy? Do they start Brian Hoyer? I also think the Patriots have lost a lot of defensive skills in free will. I was surprised that they let guys like Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts walk free agency.

The Jets, however, must care about their own team before they start looking at New England. For now, it doesn’t look like forming a playoff team. The Jets might be able to beat the Patriots, but could still watch the Bills.

I have never seen so many one-year contracts. (GM Joe Douglas) preached about building a core. If it hits most of them, what will happen next year, will we start this basic building process again next year? – Scott

Yes, Douglas did not give too much commitment. Even some of the three-year contracts (George Fant and Greg Van Roten) are actually disguised one-year contracts.

Douglas does not want to build the nucleus through free agency. This is what the project is for. It will complete in free agency. Now, from your point of view, if some of these guys play really well this year, he will give them contract extensions. I think the perfect example is what they did with Ryan Griffin last year. They signed him for a one-year contract just before training camp, then extended it in November when it was clear he could be a major contributor to them. So these guys are basically testing this year to see if they’ll be part of the Jets’ future.

If the first four offensive tackles are gone, should Douglas trade and acquire multiple choices? – Christopher

The key to this question is an unknown – how tall is Douglas on the wide receivers or cornerbacks that would be available at # 11? If he thinks he can get the same player rating from where he would trade, there is no reason not to. If he thinks Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb or CJ Henderson are much better players than he could get by negotiating, then he stays loyal and takes a player to improve his team.

For me, the biggest question in the compromise scenario is who are the player teams going to trade for? I can’t find a position that I think the teams will move to take at 11. It could be tackling, but the Jets would take a tackle there rather than bartering, in my opinion. Maybe a wide catcher if a team falls in love because there might be a race for the best guys right after the Jets are picked.

When will the Jets extend Jamal Adams’ contract? – Ethan Martincourt

I think Douglas would ask: what’s the rush? Adams doesn’t really have much leverage to force the Jets’ hand. He’s under contract for 2020. The Jets will soon take up his option for 2021. If they wanted to, they could use the franchise label on him in 2022. It’s been three years in control.

Now, I don’t think we will talk about it in 2022. I think an agreement will be reached this off-season. I suppose it would be at the end of August (if the world becomes somewhat normal by then). I think both sides would probably want to do it before the regular season. But there is no reason to do it now. Douglas focuses on the project.

Should the Jets consider swapping Quinnen Williams with one of those teams who want a first-round defensive tackle? Panthers? Jaguars? The Lions? Hawks? – Joe

No, I wouldn’t trade Williams. Remember, he was considered one of the best players in last year’s draft. He did not play badly as a rookie. It just didn’t have the impact you’d want from # 3 overall. But now is not the time to give it up. He is a very young player (22). Give it a little time to develop.

What kind of effect will OTA / rookie virtual mini-camps have on a player’s learning curve? Will we see a ripple effect on performance in September? – Daniel Kurtz

I think rookies will find it harder to make an immediate contribution, which is bad news for the Jets, as I expect to have at least two rookie newbies. They will have virtual time, but nothing on the ground until August. Veteran teams will be ahead of the game at the start of the season.