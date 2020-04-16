Paige Spiranac says men used it for golf lessons

Certain Paige Spiranac dates cost him more than time.

Speaking recently on his “Playing A Round” podcast, Spiranac said she would start conversations by passing on her golf expertise, which ultimately backfired on him.

“The only thing I always had was that I was a good golfer, and the guys love golf. Therefore. I would always start a conversation with “Hey, I play golf” and everything that goes in that direction and I thought it would work, “said the 27-year-old. “Unfortunately, they only used me for golf lessons and golf equipment.”

Spiranac recalled some meetings which resulted in practice training.

“They would say,” So Paige, let’s go to a golf meeting, I’m going to take you to this driving range, and we can just hit golf balls. “And I would say,” Yeah, that sounds good, “and that would turn into a lesson for me, just helping the guy become a better golfer,” she said.

Spiranac stated that the experience was not an isolated incident.

“It has been happening all the time since I was desperate and wanted the guys to love me,” she said, revealing that she once gave her golf bag to an anonymous pretender.

Spiranac also stated that an offender had remained silent about his other relationship.

“He was texting me like 24/7, he was really cute and affectionate with me,” recalls Spiranac. “But the only time we went to” dates “, and I put that in aerial quotes, was because it was lessons, and so I would sit there and give him lessons, and he didn’t tell me he was six months old. “

Spiranac has since found its love forever in Steve Tinoco. Last month, the personal trainer posted a sweet message in honor of his birthday.