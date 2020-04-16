Olympic delay makes belonging to Israeli team “softer” for Robb Paller

Robb Paller’s journey began in early December 2018. It included two trips to Israel, a long process to obtain citizenship and three Olympic qualifying rounds in the summer of 2019.

The Brooklyn native and former Columbia outfielder was only a few months away from traveling to Tokyo to represent Israel’s national baseball team, a group that would go down in history as the team’s first countries to participate in the Olympic Games since 1976.

At the end of last month, however, that dream died out for the moment when the Summer Games were postponed to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“You are working hard to prepare for the biggest sporting scene,” said Paller, who helped Columbia reach two NCAA tournaments and was a selection from the All-Ivy League first team in 2016, said in a telephone interview. “It took a few days to regroup mentally after the announcement.”

Paller did not complain about the decision. He stressed the importance of everyone’s health. He is a New Yorker and saw how badly this virus hit his house. Sport, he says, comes second.

It was still a bitter pill to swallow. Paller put his professional dreams on hold to play for Israel after spending time since graduating from Columbia playing in independent leagues such as the Frontier League, United Shore Professional Baseball League and the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball . During this time, he gave typing lessons and worked for player development systems in Philadelphia.

In December 2018, Israeli coach Eric Holtz sent a direct message to Paller on Instagram, asking a simple question: “Are you Jewish?” Holtz ‘son Brett had played for Columbia while the 5’11’ ‘left-handed Paller was there, and the coach thought he would be a solid addition to the team.

To be eligible, Paller had to obtain citizenship, a process called “aliyah” in Hebrew. It included a huge amount of documents, an FBI background check and a letter from a rabbi. After a five-day trip to Israel with a few teammates in April 2019, he was ready. The team returned to Israel again in January after qualifying for the Games to run some clinics, meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and spread the word.

“It was mixed. Many people did not even know there was even baseball in Israel, “said Paller. “There were so many people who thanked us, welcomed us. They were super proud to have made their aliya to represent Israel at the Olympics. “

It was a delay for Israel, which is made up mainly of American Jews like Paller, to even reach the six-team Europe / Africa Olympic qualifying tournament. Just three years ago, Israel was the 41st ranked team in the world before a surprising sixth place in the World Baseball Classic. Israel had to go through the European group B competition and a best of three series against Lithuania. At this point, former major leagues such as Danny Valencia and Ty Kelly have been added to overcome the latest bump. Paller was always a key member of the team, a starting fielder who shone on the field and on plate.

“It was the best baseball experience of my life,” he said.

Growing up, Paller was not very religious. His family even had a Christmas tree, even though he had a traditional bar mitzvah and attended the Hebrew school. But this experience helped him get closer to his Jewish roots and his sense of belonging to a community.

“It was a special opportunity and something for which I am extremely grateful and blessed to have been able to use baseball to connect with my Jewish heritage, become a citizen of a great country, meet a lot of great guys and be a Olympian, “he said.

Unless he takes a break, it will likely be the biggest competition in Paller’s sporting life. At 26, he could be one of the last. However, Paller will not give up on this dream. He will continue to train and wait to represent Israel at the Summer Olympics. It turns out that it will have to be in 2021, instead of 2020.

“It takes more time to prepare,” he said, “and it will be all the more sweet when it happens.”