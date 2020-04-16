North Korean defector wins parliamentary seat in South Korea

The highest-ranking defector from the repressive North Korean regime has now won a parliamentary seat in the South Korean elections – becoming the first defector to do so.

Thae Yong-ho, 57, won a seat in the National Assembly of South Korea with more than 58% of the vote on Wednesday, giving her a seat in the opposition United Future Party, BBC reported on Thursday.

Yong-ho was North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Kingdom until his defection in 2016, prompting Kim Jong-un’s government to call him “human scum” and accused him of stealing government secrets.

But rather than living his life in peace in the democratic south, Yong-ho made his campaign a message of hope for those who are trapped in the repressive part of the north of the peninsula.

“I want to tell them that there is a new way for their future,” he told CNN.

About 1,000 North Koreans are defecting to the south each year, the network said, and about 33,000 currently live in South Korea.

Legislative elections on Wednesday recorded a record voter turnout of more than 66%, despite the country’s foreclosure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Yong-ho’s victory, President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party won a comfortable victory, winning 163 seats in the 300-member assembly.