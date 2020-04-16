No calendar on California coronavirus home stay order

Governor Gavin Newsom presented his views on Tuesday on how restrictions on home stay would be relaxed, but it is not the governor of California who is issuing the restrictions. Health workers have extraordinary powers to issue extensive shelter orders for the state.

This week, a number of health workers across California have expressed their agreement with the governor: now is not the time to relax home stay orders for coronaviruses.

This could happen during the month of May before the state and local authorities begin to seriously consider how they could gradually relax the stay at home order.

“It is not the end, and it is not even the beginning of the end, but perhaps the end of the beginning,” said Anna Roth, director of health services for Contra Costa, citing the comments on Tuesday. of Winston Churchill after a victory in World War II. in 1942. “Now is not the time for us to take a victory lap.”

But Dr. Chris Farnitano, head of health for Contra Costa County, went further. “This is not even the end of the beginning. It is still the beginning of the beginning of this crisis,” said Farnitano to the county supervisory board. “If we do not continue our efforts to really reduce the spread within of our community through our social distancing and home support efforts… we are still at risk of facing a surge that could overwhelm our hospitals. ”

California hospitals have not been pushed to the limit, as the medical facilities are located in New York. California reported more than 700 deaths on Tuesday evening; New York State reported more than 10,000.

But the number of COVID-19 inpatients has continued to increase in California, from around 1,600 on March 31 to around 3,100 on Tuesday. The number of people in intensive care units in California with confirmed coronavirus infections also increased from about 650 on March 31 to nearly 1,200 on Tuesday, although it is possible that the number of people in care beds intensive began to show signs of flattening.

But experts say California must see a sustained drop in the number of new cases. This may not happen before the end of May or perhaps in mid-June, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, UCLA medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert.

So far, the number of new cases continues to increase. Los Angeles County recorded 595 new cases on Tuesday, the fourth highest daily total to date, after a momentary decline last week.

On Tuesday, 40 new deaths were also reported, the highest daily total for L.A. County

Just last week, L.A. County Director of Public Health, Barbara Ferrer, ordered an extension of the residence restrictions until May 15. Added to the order: a requirement, starting on Wednesday, that people buying from essential businesses wear cloth face covers. She warned last week that it could be the summer before authorities look into the relaxing elements of the stay-at-home order.

“We are not on the other side of this pandemic yet,” said Ferrer on Tuesday.

In Silicon Valley, the epicenter of origin of the coronavirus epidemic in California, officials were right to be cautiously optimistic, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stabilizing at around 50 to 100 additional cases per day, said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa’s health manager. Clara County.

Deaths continue to rise, but slowly, she added. Monday, Santa Clara County had reported 1,666 cases and 60 deaths.

“However, I want to emphasize that we have by no means come out of the woods,” said Cody press conference Tuesday. “We are probably still at the start of what will be a very long marathon.”

The goals the county must meet to ease restrictions are similar to those described by Newsom on Tuesday: strong hospital capacity to handle possible increases in the number of new patients; a stock of personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns and gloves; improved testing capacity; and added staff to investigate new cases to isolate newly infected patients and find and quarantine those who have been exposed to the virus.

“We don’t want to back off. … we fixed things. We need to fix things more, ”said Cody. “If we had just lifted the shelter up there and taken over our business, we would be back where we were.”

There were signs of growing optimism that California could be spared a dreaded wave of patients.

“We [may be] is already starting to reach a stable state with the number of cases and the number of hospitalizations starting to stabilize, “said Farnitano, the health manager of the county of Contra Costa,” which would be a credit to all the efforts of social distancing that we have made. ”

In Ventura County, a model suggested an increase in the number of cases to come next week. But public health worker Dr. Robert Levin said the optimistic part of him “thinks we can continue on this flat line we’ve been following for a while”.

Just two weeks ago, Levin warned that Ventura County could see up to 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, although he added on Tuesday that he had thought more realistically that it would be around 250. Tuesday evening there were 13 deaths.

“I think it has a lot to do with the difficulty with which everyone in our county has worked to … maintain social distancing,” Levin said at a meeting of the supervisory board of Ventura Cuonty.

Still, he said, the order to stay at home would likely be in place for some time. “We want to see a reduction in cases for 14 days. We want hospitals to be able to treat all patients without the need for extra beds. We would like to see the possibility of testing all people with symptoms of COVID-19. ”

San Mateo County health officer Dr. Scott Morrow attributed “extraordinary support” to the establishment of an on-site shelter, implemented March 16 in the San Francisco Bay Area , with a slowdown in the rate of new infections.

“There is no perfect adhesion, in any way, but that seems to be the main reason for lowering the rate of new infections to a stable level,” said Morrow in a declaration published Monday. “The adhesion has been so good, in fact, the models we are using to predict our future state don’t seem to be able to account for that fact. It looks like we’ve flattened the curve, at least this first curve, for the moment. “

State and local authorities say they are deeply aware of the intense economic pain that home stay orders cause. The increase in the number of unemployed indicates an unemployment rate in April of 15% or even more, an economic blow of tsunami type unprecedented since the Great Depression of the 1930s, when 1 worker out of 4 was unemployed.

“Where we are now with home care orders, they just can’t stand,” said public health officer Dr Sonia Angell recently.

But to go beyond the existing home order, Newsom says, he wants to see the number of people hospitalized and in intensive care units begin to decrease. He also wants to make sure that the tests are increased and that the hospital capacity is increased.

For those who want a calendar, he said, ask him again in two weeks, during the first week of May.

“Ask me then and we will be in a very different place, where we can be more prescriptive in giving people deadlines,” Newsom said Tuesday. “I know you want the timeline. But we cannot get ahead of ourselves. … Let’s not make the mistake of unplugging the plug too soon. ”