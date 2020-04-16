NFL Draft: Louisville Mekhi Becton Changed His “Bad” Rap

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Mekhi Becton weighs over 350 pounds, measures 6 feet 7 inches, has a wingspan of 7 feet and can sort of take off a 5.1-second dash of 40 yards.

None of this makes sense until you learn a little bit about his parents.

Father Jerome Becton was a semi-professional defensive tackle and Arena Football League who is now a transport supervisor, so he knows something about effective moves. But Mother Semone’s career may provide the best explanation for the combination of attributes that have Mekhi above many offensive tackle dashboards.

“She’s a caterer,” he said. “This is why I am so tall.”

Semone’s specialty? Food of the soul.

“She can do anything and everything,” said Mekhi. “Macaroni and cheese. Fried chicken. Collared greens. It’s a good plate right there. You have your starch and your greens.”

During his three years in Louisville, Becton had to learn the discipline to maintain his weight and find an extra level of aggression to block until the whistle blows at each game. He said the NFL scouts criticized his tape from 2018, which was so “bad” that he still heard questions even after cleaning up his performance last year.

“I have to prove to them that I like to finish,” said Becton. “The tape shows it, but I have to tell them that I have the passion and the love to finish. My 2018 movie, it seemed like I wasn’t passionate about soccer. “

The teams, despite their immense interest in him, also doubt his ability to control his weight. He would like to go below 350, but playing above that number hasn’t bothered him yet.

“I think I am the most dominant tackle in this draft,” he said. “You wouldn’t go wrong with me. It’s just fun to see a man on the field with each game and jump on him. That’s what I like about the game.”

Becton will not be entirely satisfied with being a first round pick. He wants to be the best tackler selected. Former Cleveland tackle Joe Thomas, who was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, recently said he wants the Browns to take Becton with 10th overall.

NFL.com Analysis considers Becton to be a beginner on day 1, but warns: “With all the really important perspectives, weight and speed will be concerns, but Becton’s areas of concern are correctable and manageable if there is enough disciplined to prioritize them. It has the potential to be a good starter on each side, but the weight creates an obvious low floor scenario. “

Although weight is a possible problem, confidence should not be.

“Run right behind me,” advised Becton. “It doesn’t matter what we run as long as you run behind me.”