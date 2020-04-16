The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Perhaps all of these other parents, increasingly reluctant to subject their children to the dangers of sport, did so in reverse.

Is his son afraid of football? No, the mother would not allow it. Football must have been afraid of Jedrick Wills Jr.

“I was taller than everyone, so my mom sort of threw me in there,” recalls Wills at the NFL game in Indianapolis. “She was like,” You play football no matter what. “”

Anyone who saw the boy could understand why. He almost walked from the womb to walking, his mother Sivi told Kentucky High School Athletic Assn., Rushing into the family home just 5 months old. He was playing soccer at the age of 7 and hit his peers soon after thanks to his massive body and nimble feet.

Now he’s grown, or better, to 6 feet 4 inches and 312 pounds.

The offensive tackle who is projected as a top 10 in the NFL draft hit the defenders so hard in high school that their chinstrap would come off and their helmets would fly through the air. He also used to block outplayed linemen throughout the boundaries, leading to comedy film screenings in which coaches would see Wills chasing a poor soul out of the camera.

His speed allowed him to double as a shooting goaltender on his high school basketball team, although it was his size that made him a nightmare of confrontation.

“I would put my head down and go to the basket, and everyone was moving,” said Wills. “It would just open up for me.”

Wills dropped out of basketball after the avalanche of football recruiting letters convinced him of his future path. He pushed back his hometown from the Kentucky Wildcats and headed for Alabama, where he became a player on the second All-American team while protecting the blind side of left quarterback Tua Tagovailoa like a right tackle.

His next stop is the NFL, lest his many donations lead him to a rival sport.

“He has the speed of basketball caliber foot and the quick hands of a boxer, and all of that is wrapped in a powerful and powerful set of bad intentions,” wrote Lance Zierlein of NFL.com in a draft analysis. “His game is tailor-made for the NFL, and his lineup of successes is a good beginner for All-Pro.”

There has been a debate about the position Wills will play at the next level. He started every game in his three straight tackle university seasons, but has reportedly been targeted by some contenders as a goalkeeper because he is a bit shorter than they would like. These Wills slots as a tackle at its 34¼ inch arm length which is comparable to its larger counterparts.

Other measurable results illustrate his potential success anywhere: he posted the second best vertical jump for an offensive lineman at 34½ inches and the sixth best time at 40 yards in 5.05 seconds.

Wills said he would play anywhere in the NFL, and his mother would certainly approve of it, as long as he played.