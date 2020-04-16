NFL coronavirus emergency plans: short schedule, no fans

The NFL still hopes to start its 2020 season as originally planned in September, but like the other major sports leagues, contingency plans are being discussed to accommodate changes made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL is considering changes that would include “a potentially shortened schedule, the organization of matches in empty or partially filled stadiums, and the relocation or postponement of matches if necessary”. according to the Washington Post.

“I don’t know if it will be a third full stadium, a half full stadium or anything,” someone familiar with league planning told the newspaper on Wednesday. “The NFL plans everything from playing without fans to playing in full stadiums. We know there will be a surge in [federal] government to open things up. “

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, outlined the possibilities for a possible return to sport and the possible requirements for it to happen.

“There is a way to do it,” said Dr. Fauci. “No one comes to the stadium. To put [players and personnel] in large hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well monitored … Have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t end up infecting each other or their families. And just let them play the season. “

President Donald Trump also repeatedly expressed his desire to return to sport this week and held a conference call – his second in two weeks – with commissioners from various sports leagues, as well as with prominent team owners such as Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL had previously publicly maintained its desire to move forward with its 2020 season as planned, but the Washington Post source added that “other leagues must go first”, referring to the NBA, NHL and the MLB. Another person said in the same report that the NFL “will obviously look into what the other leagues are doing” and confirmed the possibility of moving matches or shortening the schedule if matches cannot be played in certain cities due of COVID-19.

“I guess this is something that you will need to look into,” said the source. “There is no way of knowing which states will be open and which will not. There is no doubt that we will have to think about it and offer different scenarios to the owners.”

The NFL schedule for 2020 is expected to be released around May 9 and “is done in a way that incorporates this flexibility,” the source added.

“As we said, we are committed to protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league staff and communities,” the NFL said in a statement. “We look forward to the 2020 NFL season, and our directions and decisions will be guided by the latest advice from medical and public health officials, as well as current and future government regulations. We will continue to plan the season and we will be ready to adapt as needed, just as we did with free will, the draft and now the off-season program. “