New Yorkers vie for the best local accent

The city that never sleeps has been silenced by the coronavirus epidemic.

But inside their homes, a recent viral competition has become clear: New Yorkers and their accents are waiting, eager to fill the void again with lowered Rs and a tough attitude.

Filmmaker Nicolas Heller generally spends his days roaming the boroughs looking for characters to profile on his Instagram feed, @NewYorkNico. So when the pandemic forced him to take refuge in his Bed-Stuy apartment, the 31-year-old began to think about how to keep his research in quarantine.

The native of Union Square had the idea of ​​organizing an online contest. He first held a general talent contest. Driven by its success and inspired by a list of the 100 best New York accents he had made in January he make a call for the best New York accent.

“I thought it would help cheer up and keep that New York pride alive,” Heller told the Post.

Submissions were initially limited, so Heller had his friend, Garment District legend Wayne Diamond to post a, where he professed his love for “the best city in the world to come”. Soon other local celebrities also started submitting, including the “Jersey Shore” personality. Vinny Guadagnino and rapper A $ AP Twelvyy.

The contest was just starting to go viral when actor Alec Baldwin submitted, performing a “Julius Caesar” monologue, reciting the Elizabethan English script in flawlessly speaking Long Island.

It changed the game.

“Her daughter put it on,” Heller told the Post. “It started as an underground thing to pass the time, but once it happened, it started to become that dominant thing.”

Other auditors A quickly followed.

“Kathrine Narducci submitted a video and was so into this idea that it helped me find a lot of celebrities, “said Heller, including Domenick Lombardozzi, Drea de Matteo, Debi Mazar and Chazz Palminteri.

“We have had the toughest people and we are going to get through it. I love this city, ”said Palminteri in his brief. “And we will come back.”

The Kid Mero, John Joseph, Nick Turturro and Alan Menken also cast their voices in the ring.

“New York, don’t be afraid. First of all, they are going to make a film, Pandemic 2020 “, explains the actor Chris Distefano in his submission. “And it’s going to be led by a New Yorker, Martin Scorsese is going to lead it, Joe Pesci is going to play Dr. Fauci, Alec Baldwin is going to play Trump, and you know who’s going to play the coronavirus?” Pedro Martinez. ”

Heller says the contest boosted morale at a time of dull terror.

“We are New Yorkers, so of course it ended up getting pretty competitive,” he said.

In the end, he offered his supporters to choose a winner: “The oldest bad boy in Williamsburg”, a local character and an Italian individual from Brooklyn deeply nicknamed Charlie da Wolf.

Meanwhile, Heller, Michael Rapaport and Princess nokia have chosen their five favorites among the 1000 applications for “The best of Boro“Securities. The awards were branded gift cards and merchandise that support Heller – and, of course, what every decent New Yorker thrives on, respect.

As for the way he chose his favorite submissions, “I didn’t judge by the thickness of someone’s accent, I just judged how he made me feel,” says Heller. “It’s very subjective. There is no better New York accent.”

While exhausting, being inundated with recordings of New York accents was comforting during such a strange period of calm on the streets of the neighborhood.

“The chaos of the city calms me down, this accent is therapeutic for me, it calms me down,” explains Heller. “Especially in these times, when I don’t go to the store every day and talk to my usual suspects, it’s nice to remember that there are still New Yorkers out there, and we’re going to pass through.”

The competitors were of the same opinion, the winner of the second place writing a poem in appreciation.

“It helped us to come together, helped us to rejoice, and it proves that there is power in the voice”, recites the silver medalist and actor of the contest Rob Agri. “I am so proud that we are all a rare breed and that we all come together when our city needs it. We are walking and talking of course, and it was my love letter to New York City. “