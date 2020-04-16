New Disney CEO Bob Chapek elected to board of directors

Walt Disney Co.’s new general manager Bob Chapek has been elected to the company’s board of directors, Disney announced on Wednesday.

The appointment comes seven weeks after Disney appointed CEO Chapek, replacing Bob Iger, who assumed the role of executive president after 15 years in senior office.

Chapek’s election to the board was expected.

Disney had started planning the CEO’s estate in November and in February announced that it would be appointing Chapek to the board, but has not released a timeline for the decision. By the time he was appointed to the highest office, Disney had already printed its proxy before its annual meeting of shareholders.

Still, the announcement takes on greater significance given the damaging effects of the coronavirus crisis on Disney businesses, including its lucrative parks and film studio.

In a statement, Iger and independent director of the board of directors, Susan Arnold, praised Chapek’s leadership in the midst of the current crisis.

“Bob Chapek has shown remarkable leadership in the face of unprecedented challenges that were unimaginable when he became CEO just seven weeks ago, and we watched him go through this very complex situation with determination and compassion”, said the leaders.

The move also comes just days after a New York Times column suggested that Iger was taking over firmer control of the business as Disney faces perilous challenges due to closings believed to slow the spread of the disease. The play also downplayed the leadership of Chapek, who was previously head of the company’s fleet and product division.

The coronavirus epidemic has wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, and Disney in particular, because of its reliance on live and in-person experiences such as resorts and movie theaters, which are closed indefinitely.

The company closed parks, cruise lines, and film and television productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Disney employees have been put on leave, including the firm’s parks and studios. The company has raised billions of dollars in debt to deal with the situation.