New CBS Entertainment chief George Cheeks buys Hollywood penthouse

George Cheeks, the new president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, bought a penthouse on the top floor of the W Hollywood Residences in Hollywood for $ 6 million, according to records.

The purchase comes about four months after the former director of NBCUniversal sold another unit in the 143-unit building for $ 1.575 million.

The southwest corner unit, inspired by old Hollywood hotspots, includes a chic wraparound bar, drop-down projection screen and glass walls that offer views of the Los Angeles cityscape over the hills from Hollywood. An integrated breakfast cabin is located off the kitchen, which has a U-shaped island.

There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms in over 4,700 square feet of space. A wraparound patio adds approximately 800 square feet of patio space.

The penthouse initially hit the market in 2018 at $ 8.75 million and more recently was listed at $ 6.25 million, according to records. Custom furniture and four covered parking spaces were included with the unit.

Cheeks was the deputy commander of NBCUniversal Content Studios, as co-chair of NBC Entertainment before moving to the CBS Entertainment Group earlier this year. Before joining NBC, he served as an executive and legal advisor for Viacom Music and Entertainment Group.

Yvonne Arias Neustadter of the Property Lab managed the two ends of the transaction, according to the Multiple Listing Service.