Houston Rockets goalkeeper Ben McLemore is looking to lose an off-season spot in Tarzana, listing his east coast-inspired home for $ 2.75 million. That’s $ 49,000 more than it paid two years ago, according to the records.

Built in 2018, the closed house sits on a third of an acre. A crisp black and white exterior gives way to more of the same indoors, while black integrated walls offset white walls and ceilings throughout the 5,068 square foot floor plan.

Paneled walls, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, and designer lighting complete the open floor plan, which includes a fireplace topped with a chandelier, a marble kitchen, and a wine cellar. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a movie theater and an office.

1/12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2/12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3/12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4/12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5/12 The wine cellar. (Realtor.com) 6/12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7/12 The cinema hall. (Realtor.com) 8/12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9/12 The main bathroom. (Realtor.com) ten/12 The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com) 11/12 The courtyard. (Realtor.com) 12/12 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Through retractable doors, the family room opens directly to the outside, where a living room with a fireplace leads to a patio with swimming pool, spa, lattice terrace and playground. A deck from the master suite overlooks the space from above.

A native of St. Louis, McLemore was a selection of the first All-Big 12 team in his one-shot season with the Kansas Jayhawks before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2013. The 27-year-old also spent a season with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with Rockets last year.

Sam Plouchart from the Agency holds the list.