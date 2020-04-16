NBA players ready to save 2019-2020 season

So are you telling us there’s a chance?

Despite growing doubts about the feasibility of returning major American sports at any time in 2020, several NBA owners, players and league officials are optimistic that the league will resume operations this summer and end his season – without the presence of fans – according to The Athletic.

With the NHL and MLB, the NBA is likely to play in a “bubble city” if its season resumes. But unlike MLB players, coaches and staff worried about the prospect of being isolated for an entire season, the NBA – which has millions and millions and millions of reasons to return due to television revenues – could cope with loneliness more easily, since about 80% of the season is over.

Las Vegas remains the favorite to use in such a scenario, given its facilities as a summer league site and the plethora of hotel rooms. All staff would be housed in the same building, although it is unclear whether the family would be allowed. The NBA will not have a status update for the season until at least May 1, but a digital meeting of the NBA Board of Governors will take place on Friday.

“The guys in basketball are for that – they want to play,” said an NBA player from a reigning team to The Athletic. “MLB (is) different (because) they have a whole season. We just have 1-2 months to complete. “

One owner mentioned a hypothetical scenario in which players started a month-long training camp in early June to get back into shape, followed by the end of the regular season and the finals ending in October. The league could also enter the playoffs directly – perhaps also shortening the series to the best of five – thus giving the league more time to return, while limiting the number of people who will have to be confined together and the number of tests required for the league.

The biggest obstacle could be the availability of tests nationwide.

When Utah Jazz managed to get tests for their team last month – following Rudy Gobert’s contraction of COVID-19, which resulted in the suspension of the season – the league took a huge hit from RP by taking tests of more sick and vulnerable Americans, could not be diagnosed due to the current shortage nationwide. Considering the hundreds of thousands of people infected – and the tens of thousands who have died – in the past month, it is unlikely that the league will use its power to obtain more tests, while countless others still cannot not get tested.

If this were to be resolved in the coming months, the season could be saved.

“The 45 minute test results (COVID-19) are important, the ability to be able to test and get the results as quickly,” said Nets goalkeeper Garrett Temple, vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, on the “Tampering” podcast. “I think if we have a situation where we know the test can be done, where we know if the person did it in a much more timely fashion, and we test just before entering the facility, wherever we end up playing, (is ideal). Everyone is tested – if we have enough tests to go around. I feel comfortable enough that the league has control over where we can play if (all players) are negative. “

Until then, hope will have to do.