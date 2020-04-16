Navy could reinstate captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt

The Navy may reinstate the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, who has been removed from office after requesting help for the coronavirus outbreak on board his aircraft, according to a report.

Admiral Michael M. Gilday, the chief of naval operations, plans to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier, who was removed from office after the leak of his letter to senior officials in a San Francisco newspaper, ministry officials of the defense told the New York Times.

“No final decision has been made,” said Gilday spokesman Cmdr. Nate Christensen told The Times in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the admiral was considering the findings of a preliminary inquiry into the events involving the removal of Crozier.

Crozier, who also tested positive for COVID-19, was fired by the then acting secretary of the navy, Thomas Modly, after raising the alarm about the epidemic in the released memo.

Modly later resigned after giving a speech to Roosevelt’s crew on the sound system of the ship in which he criticized Crozier as “stupid” for not realizing that his message would be leaked.

Modly’s trip to Guam would have cost taxpayers $ 243,000.

President Trump has indicated that he may reconsider Crozier’s dismissal after saying the captain “had a bad day” and “made a mistake” when writing the memo.

But it was unclear how Trump would consider a decision to reinstate Crozier, or when such measures would be taken, the newspaper said.

Crozier was cheered by his crew as he left the carrier, which is docked in Guam, while 615 crew members tested positive for the disease and one died.

He was reassigned to a shore station in San Diego but remains under quarantine in Guam.