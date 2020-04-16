On Wednesday, a reconstructed USC football staff continued their hiring campaign in isolation, as Trojans welcomed their fourth engagement last month in a rapidly emerging 2021 class among the best in the country.

Narbonne High Security Anthony Beavers Jr. recently published a list of the top five schools he considered that did not include Trojans. But when the four-star prospect announced his engagement on Instagram Live on Wednesday, he was wearing a USC jacket and sporting a “Fight On” symbol.

“I had to go through tough times and dark times to see the light,” Beavers wrote on Twitter, next to photos of him wearing a USC soccer jersey.

Beavers originally got involved in Oregon, largely thanks to the efforts of cornerback coach Donte Williams. He withdrew this engagement when Williams left for USC, leaving many people to connect the dots in January to his final destination.

Beaver engagement, the seventh for USC in 2021, places the Trojans class eighth national and first in Pac-12, according to the 247Sports composite ranking, after a cycle of 2020 during which they finished 58th and 10th respectively.

The USC replaced all of its defensive personnel during the off-season, in the hope of relaunching its efforts on the recruitment track. These changes appear to have paid off in the past month, as Trojans have obtained commitments from a four-star ball carrier, two four-star safeties and a three-star offensive tackle, although they do not could not leave their homes.

The USC only had two four-star hopes in its category a season ago.

When Beavers made its commitments on Wednesday, the new trainers of the Trojans responded with a succession of festive GIFs on social networks, punctuated with the hashtag #TakeBackTheWest.

This proclamation was originally made by Williams in February. Two months and four engagements later, USC and its new staff appear to be making progress.