Musk funding “secure” Tesla funding

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s famous “420” tweet continues to haunt him.

Musk and Tesla colonized Fraud charges in 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after Musk tweeted that he had “secure financing” to take Tesla private at $ 420 a share. He had received no such funding. Musk and Tesla each paid $ 20 million, and Musk gave up his Tesla presidency for three years.

From now on, a class action against the shareholders will be brought against Musk and the company on the same question. Tesla had filed a motion to dismiss the case, but a federal judge dismissed it on Wednesday.

Trial Says Short Sellers And Long Investors Lost Huge Amounts Of Money As The Stock Soared On Funding Demand Then Crashed When Musk Couldn’t Verify That The Tweet was true.

I plan to take Tesla privately for $ 420. Financing assured. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

In its motion, Tesla said the case should be dismissed because the complainants have failed to prove that the tweet was false and misleading. The motion said that Tesla himself should not be part of the lawsuit because Musk was tweeting as a “potential bidder”, not as CEO of Tesla. The motion indicated that Musk’s motives did not include the sale of short sellers. (Short sellers make money when the stock price goes down.)

American district judge Edward M. Chen in San Francisco had none. In a 41-page decision released on Wednesday, Chen wrote, “The rise and fall in Tesla’s stock prices were corroborated by the timing of the alleged false and misleading statements, which all occurred in less than two weeks, and which suggests that Mr. Musk’s false statements were the immediate cause. “

As to whether Musk’s tweet represented Tesla, Chen wrote that Musk “actually spoke as CEO of Tesla within the framework of his authority”. The judge noted that in November 2013, Tesla officially informed investors that it would use Musk’s Twitter account as an official means of communication to provide investors with “additional information” about the company. “

As to whether Musk had distributed it to short sellers, thereby providing a reason for his tweet, the judge wrote that “even if Mr. Musk did not derive any direct financial benefit from the false statement, he had everything to gain from watch the short- the sellers lose on their investments, the sellers against whom he would have fed animosity. ”

The judge cited, among the evidence, a tweet from Musk posted weeks before 420, which said, “Oh and uh, the short burn of the century is coming soon. The flame throwers should arrive just in time. ”

Oh and uh short burn of the century to come soon. The flame throwers should arrive just in time. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Three days after tweet 420, Musk turned to Twitter again: “Short shorts coming soon for Tesla Merch[andise.]”

Short shorts coming soon for Tesla Merch – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Aug 11, 2018

The start of the trial is uncertain, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another major class action against the shareholders against Musk was also delayed. This lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancellery court, indicates that Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of Solar City was fraught with fraud and designed primarily to save Musk and other family members who held significant interests in Solar City as the company’s finances deteriorated.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.