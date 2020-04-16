Murphy says he “didn’t think” about the Bill of Rights for Coronavirus Measures

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was not thinking about the Bill of Rights when he issued social distancing orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s above my salary, Tucker,” Murphy said on Wednesday on Fox News “Tucker Carlson Tonight”. “So I was not thinking about the Bill of Rights when we did this. We went to everyone – first of all – we went to the scientists who said that people should stay away from each other.”

Carlson pressed the Democratic governor from where he had obtained the power to contravene the Constitution.

“Well, here’s the problem,” replied Murphy. “We know we have to stay away from each other, number one. Second, we have broad authority within the state. And third, we would never do this without coordinating, discussing and settling with the variety of New Jersey religious leaders. “

New Jersey has more than 71,000 cases of coronavirus, more than any other state except New York.

More than 3,000 people have died in the state from coronavirus.

The debate over residence orders focused on an incident earlier this month when police in Lakewood, New Jersey, charged 15 men for violating Murphy’s ban on large gatherings by gathering in a synagogue for the funeral of a rabbi.

The Lincoln Helix Tunnel with mostly no traffic seen from a Weehawken, New Jersey neighborhood
Carlson asked Murphy if he had consulted a lawyer because the order had legal and medical implications.

“I’m not going to the men’s room without consulting a lawyer, so I guarantee we did,” joked Murphy.

He said he spoke to Garden State leaders, including Joseph Cardinal Tobin, Archbishop of Newark.

Murphy denied that he was violating anyone’s right to worship during the epidemic, but “we have to find a different way to worship.”

Last week, he extended the orders he made on March 9 by 30 days.

