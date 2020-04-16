Movie icon B Roger Corman wants to see your quarantine movie

It is safe to say that no living filmmaker has done more with less than Roger Corman, the legendary king of film B who has produced or directed some 400 films in the past six decades. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic stopping the film industry, Corman is challenging others to follow his example.

Whatever the day today (Wednesday, we think?), 94-year-old Corman has made an appeal on social media to renowned directors and aspiring filmmakers to make short films for what ‘he calls’ the first (and hopefully the last) Corman Quarantine Film Festival. ”

“We are looking for the next great film director,” Corman said in a video shot in his backyard in Los Angeles, noting “that a surprising number of Oscar-winning directors have started with me.”

Corman, who won an honorary Oscar in 2009, is recognized for helping to launch the careers of directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Jonathan Demme and John Sayles. They all got their start working on budget science fiction and horror movies, biker movies and other cult dishes – from “Caged Heat” and “Boxcar Bertha” to “Battle Beyond the Stars “and” Piranha “- for the Corman production company. .

The submission criteria, as described by Corman, are simple. Films, which can be about “anything you can imagine,” should be less than 2 minutes in length. They must be slaughtered in or around your home. (“The cast can be your family or anyone in your house with you.”) And the only equipment allowed is “your cell phone and the lights and lamps you have at home.”

Corman will accept submissions via social media for the next two weeks with the hashtag #CormanChallenge. Once the winner has been selected, Corman will make a trailer for the film and its director will receive “a certificate signed by me as well as a prize for the best photo for the first and last Corman Quarantine Film Festival”.

To begin, Corman has appointed a series of filmmakers to take on the challenge, including horror directors Eli Roth, Andy Muschietti, Leigh Whannell and Guillermo Del Toro, as well as Peter Bogdanovich and Ron Howard, who began working with him in the 1970s.

It remains to be seen how many people will respond to Corman’s call, which comes after film festivals around the world have been canceled or put online.

But for fear that anyone would question their particular good faith in judging films in the midst of a pandemic, moviegoers might remember that one of Corman’s most famous director’s efforts was that of 1964. “The Mask of Red Death,” starring Vincent Price as a malicious prince who terrorizes his subjects while living the high life in his castle during a deadly plague.