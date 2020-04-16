Morgan Stanley CEO says he’s had a chance to fight coronaviruses

Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman said he “was lucky” despite falling ill with coronavirus last month, and that his recent decision not to fire employees in the midst of a impending recession was a no-brainer.

The crisis took a personal turn at Morgan Stanley last week when Gorman, the bank’s 61-year-old CEO, told employees in a video that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered after fighting the symptoms.

“I was lucky … there are millions of people who have not had the same result and my heart is close to their hearts,” Gorman told an analyst about his own fight for COVID, before adding that he hoped the US government response would include more widespread testing.

On March 26, Gorman told workers in a company-wide note that their jobs were safe until the end of 2020. On Thursday, he told a moving story about an employee whose husband had been laid off and worried about his own status.

The worried employee emailed Gorman the day after the memo to say that she was “overwhelmed” by the announcement.

The decision not to impose layoffs was “one of the easiest decisions I have ever made,” Gorman told analysts.

In addition to being the only one to have contracted it, James Gorman seems to be the CEO of Wall Street least affected by the coronavirus.

The megabank of Wall Street said Thursday that its profit in the first quarter had dropped by 30% while the pandemic had crushed its results in March, with earnings per share of $ 1.01, falling to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 $.

However, it was better than a 46% drop reported a day earlier by archivist Goldman Sachs, as well as a 70% drop revealed by JPMorgan Chase earlier this week, as he removed a reserve of 6 , $ 8 billion in anticipation of defaults due to domestic difficulties.

The comparatively smaller losses reflect Morgan Stanley’s unique structure among the big banks. Gorman and his team are not exposed to the type of consumer credit that has had such a profound impact on banks like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Most of Morgan Stanley’s $ 895 billion in assets are split between investment banking, trading and asset management.

“We are in the middle of a public health crisis,” Gorman said during a call with analysts. “This environment is anything but normal.”

A non-viral negative story about Morgan Stanley’s quarter came from the bank’s $ 13 billion acquisition of E * Trade, which was announced on February 20, one day after the peak of the market. Many estimates now put the value of E * Trade at nearly $ 9 billion.

According to Thursday’s call, this agreement is still nearing completion this year. Still, Gorman set a more optimistic tone than what his fellow bankers heard this week, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and David Solomon of Goldman Sach.

After telling analysts that he believed the downturns were the real test of a corporate culture, Gorman praised the ability of his employees to move to a new homework environment, concluding, “I don’t couldn’t be more proud of this company. ”