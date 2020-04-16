Mick Cronin and guard Johnny Juzang are finally together at UCLA

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin and Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang were neighbors who could just as easily have lived on different continents.

They spoke on the phone every day but were unable to make the short trip to meet in person due to recruitment restrictions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. So they exchanged addresses to see how far they were, Cronin passing his street number to Encino and Juzang doing the same for his house in Tarzana.

“The whole pandemic is pretty surreal,” Cronin said Wednesday evening during a conference call with reporters. “Here is a guy 5 km from me door to door but we have to talk on the phone every day.”

Everything Cronin said worked as well as a home visit; Juzang signed a grant with UCLA on the first day of the spring signing period, joining Rancho Cucamonga Etiwanda Jaylen Clark’s high-guard as new Bruins after Clark signed a binding letter of intent.

Additions to an incoming class that already included Las Vegas playmaker Trinity International School Daishen Nix, who signed with UCLA in the fall, should give Cronin a glut of talent only in his second season with the Bruins .

“There’s nothing better as a coach than having options and being able to press, being able to have depth, having several guys who can put the ball in the basket,” said Cronin, “So that’s what I’m trying to do. achieve with our list. “

UCLA has petitioned that Juzang be immediately eligible on the basis of a personal family situation, and even if that fails, he could play immediately if the legislation proposed by the NCAA to allow single transfers immediate eligibility passes this spring.

Juzang, a former Studio City Harvard-Westlake High star, was the first recruit Cronin met after obtaining the job at UCLA a year ago. Juzang reclassified soon after, allowing him to travel to Kentucky for his first year. The 6’6-inch goalkeeper averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds with the Wildcats before entering the transfer gate with the intention of going home.

“He always saw himself as a Bruin and left school early, the turmoil of the change of coach at UCLA, it was a perfect storm that led him to leave, to give his opinion on this happened, and I totally understood it and wished him luck when it all happened, “said Cronin,” but as fate has it, he’s going to have to put on a UCLA jersey that , he says, means a lot to him, something he always hoped to do when he was a kid. “

Cronin compared Clark’s recruitment to that of former UCLA phenomenon Russell Westbrook, who waited until spring before signing with the Bruins, and said he was delighted that Clark had signed with no one else in the fall before a senior season where he averaged 18.5 points. and 6.4 rebounds.

Cronin described versatile Clark, who is a lanky 6-5, as a hard player who was a hard worker and a winner perfectly suited to his style.

“He and I,” said Cronin, “are made for each other as a coach and a player.”

The Bruins have a purse available and Cronin said he was not sure if it was filled.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Cronin, “so it’s always good to always have a scholarship in case something becomes available that you think would really improve your program if there was a player.”