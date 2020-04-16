Michigan gov. Protesters say quarantine of coronaviruses has likely been lengthened

The Michigan governor said she thought those who had taken to the streets to rally against the state’s arrest of the coronaviruses could end up prolonging the stay at home orders they were protesting.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was “really disappointed” to see so many protesters who invaded the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing on Wednesday not wearing protective gear like wearing masks.

“I saw someone hand out candy to little children with their bare hands,” the governor told reporters. “We know that this gathering has put people at risk.”

If her fears were to be true and the mass rally helped to intensify the spread of COVID-19, it would only “prolong” the lockdown that “Operation Gridlock” was protesting, she said.

“The sad irony here is that … they don’t like being in this order to stay at home and they may have just created the need to extend it, which we try to avoid at all costs”, Whitmer insisted. .

The protest drew between 3,000 and 4,000 people, about 150 of whom protested on the Capitol steps or on the main lawn, Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said.

Whitmer, a Democrat, extended the home stay to April 30 and closed schools and businesses deemed non-essential. The governor acknowledged the pain but stressed that it “is trying to save lives here”.

