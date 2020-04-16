Michigan citizens protest coronavirus home stay order

Thousands of protesters on foot and in vehicles converged Wednesday in the capital of Michigan to rally against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay in the state home orders.

Operation Gridlock, organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, created a huge bumper-to-bumper traffic jam around the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Meshawn Maddock, a group organizer, said the protesters were Republicans, Democrats and independents.

“Quarantine is when we restrict the movement of sick people. Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people, “Maddock told Fox News. “Each person has learned a hard lesson on social distance. We don’t need a nanny to tell people how to be careful. “

The protests were scheduled to start at noon, but a line of vehicles stretching for miles started earlier in the morning.

“Operation Gridlock” was just one of many protests planned across the country to push home stay orders, calling on state governments to focus on and take care of the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic sick people.

Nearly 17 million Americans have been laid off or put on leave in the past three weeks – one in 10 workers.

Echoing President Trump that “we cannot let the cure be worse than the disease,” Maddock said that the restrictions are destroying people’s lives and may have killed more than the virus.

“The health system is essentially closed,” she said. “People with problems find it difficult to see a doctor because everyone is focused on the virus. My husband and I check my in-laws, but even doing so is now breaking the law. “

Trump has created a White House task force to try to find ways to reopen the economy.

He suggested a deadline for May 1, but some governors said the schedule was too early.

The United States has more than 610,000 cases of coronavirus and the death toll has exceeded 26,000.

There are more than 25,000 cases in Michigan and 1,602 have died from the virus.

Whitmer, who admitted that Michigan residents are under pressure from orders she signed last week, compared home stay orders to snowmaking.

“So we just had snow. I have snow on the ground here in Michigan. I have snow on the ground in Lansing and we expect up to 30 inches of snow on the upper peninsula, ”she said. said on the show “Today”.

“The fact that we suppress people who travel between homes or plant, set up or set up golf, really, for a few more weeks is not going to have a significant impact on people’s ability to do so, because of the snow will do it herself. “

When asked what factors she is looking at to determine if it is safe to return to work, Whitmer replied: more testing skills.

“It’s that we get robust tests, and it’s still a struggle across this nation. We need help from the federal government with regard to swabs and reagents and making sure we get the type robust test we need to get data we can really count on, ”said Whitmer.

Some governors, including Andrew Cuomo of New York, have joined regional task forces to decide when their states should relax the restrictions and reopen their economies.