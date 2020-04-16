Michael Kay continues to dominate NY sports radio ratings

In Mike Francesa’s first full audience book for the second semi-retirement period, the story stayed the same on sports radio afternoons.

ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” remained king, while WFAN’s new driving program, “Joe & Evan”, as well as Francesa’s half hour, were looking for the winter book of three month, recorded by Nielsen Audio.

Kay and her partners, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, will collect bonuses for finishing No. 1 in the general classification in the afternoon for men aged 25 to 54. The trio also beat Francesa in the fall when Francesa left full time.

In the morning, WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” was # 1 on the market when streaming was included, as it crushed ESPN Radio’s morning show, “Golic & Wingo”.

This brings us to a little news. ESPN plans to make changes to the national morning program at some point this year, sources say. Trey Wingo’s contract expires soon. Wingo is also on TV as he will host the NFL 2020 draft next week. The idea that ESPN will make a change with Wingo and Mike Golic has been discussed for some time now.

After Golic & Wingo struggled to finish 15th on the market, ESPN New York’s local programming performed well against WFAN’s post-Francesa programming for the three-month period, which was primarily conducted before the cessation of sports by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bart Scott left more money on the FAN table to go to ESPN New York, which paid 98.7.

From 1 p.m. to 1 p.m., against the last hour of Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis and the first hour of Evan Roberts and Joe Benigno, Scott and his partner, Alan Hahn, had an advantage of 5.3 to 4.9. When the WFAN stream is added, it advances from 5.9 to 5.3.

“Bart & Hahn” finished fourth, while FAN came second with the stream in a shoulder-to-shoulder race.

In radio, broadcasts can be bridges between them.

“Boomer & Gio” (6.7 shares with the feed) overshadowed “Golic & Wingo” at 2.9. This introduction makes the figures from Humpty, Canty & Rothenberg more impressive.

The ESPN New York trio beat the new FAN duo 10-1, when they faced off with a number of 4.1-4.0. When the FAN flow is added, Malusis and Gray move from seventh to third place, passing 5.1. For “Moose & Maggie”, it is not spectacular, but it is solid.

However, on New York sports radio, the local versus local afternoon was always the heavyweight fight.

The last time Francesa semi-retired, FAN went with the team of Scott, Gray and Chris Carlin. After Kay cringed with this trio, Francesa – who was struggling to find other gainful employment opportunities – returned to FAN, moving the new team. Carlin, like Scott, has since left for ESPN and works there overnight.

For this book, with a cash flow counting for both, the Kay Show dominated Roberts, Benigno and Francesa, from 7.3 to 5.2. Francesa’s half hour is actually a drag on the numbers for “Joe & Evan”. The Kay Show, with the news segment from Rosenberg, has a share of 7.7 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., while Francesa has a number of 4.8 and that is with the feed.

Sports radio is now a challenge for everyone with COVID-19, either postpone or cancel all events. The shows that do best, “Boomer & Gio” on FAN and “The Michael Kay Show” have a range. They play sports, but they also talk.

This has always been the issue with “Joe & Evan”, which is considered a sports show on meat and potatoes. She is exacerbated now.

During the spring, ESPN hosts, The Post learned, agreed not to accept bonuses for rankings as advertising is down on all stations. For winter, however, this is bonus time for Kay and her company.