Merkel announces plan to reopen schools and stores in Germany

The relatively low death rate from coronavirus in Germany has been attributed to its rapid response through testing and isolation – and the strategy that Chancellor Angela Merkel has just announced to possibly break the lock could offer a model for other countries, according to reports.

After meeting the 16 state governors on Wednesday, Merkel described controlling the spread of the virus as a “fragile intermediate success” and announced the first steps in the strategy to end isolation, according to Yahoo Finance.

Europe’s largest economy plans to allow small stores to reopen next week after a week of closure and to start reopening schools in early May, but the country currently maintains strict social distancing rules.

Merkel said the ban on assembling more than two people in public and the requirement to keep five feet from others will remain in effect after Sunday, when it was previously scheduled to expire.

Large gatherings will not be allowed until August 31.

Non-essential stores will be allowed to reopen, with hygienic precautions, if they measure up to 8,600 square feet – as will auto showrooms, bike shops and bookstores, regardless of size .

The measures apply to the period Monday to May 3, said Merkel, and officials will review the situation on April 30.

The Chancellor also said that the authorities will also recommend people to wear face masks on public transport and when shopping, but do not make their use mandatory at the moment.

She said preparations will also be made for the schools, which have been closed since mid-March, to reopen gradually from May 4, with older students returning first.

Hairdressers should also prepare to reopen from that day, officials said.

State governors and the interior minister will hold talks with religious communities this week on what to do with religious gatherings, which has not been allowed in recent weeks, Merkel added.

It is not yet known when the bars, cafes and restaurants – which are also closed, except for takeout – will be allowed to reopen.

“We are taking small steps and need to see what effect they have,” she said.

Germany has confirmed more than 130,000 coronavirus infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

He has recorded more than 3,500 deaths, but that number is lower than that of countries with comparable case figures – and the German healthcare system has not been outdone.

With post wires