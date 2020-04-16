“Mandalorian” docuseries to fill the void until the breakthrough of Disney + returns

May the Baby Yoda memes be with you.

If you can’t get enough of the adorable green creature, now you don’t have to wait for season 2 of “The Mandalorian”.

On May 4 (and the fourth Be with You day), Disney + will launch a series of eight episodes on the making of the hit series called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”.

Hosted by creator and executive producer of “Mandalorian” Jon Favreau, the docuseries will present never-before-seen footage, interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes technical information from the first live action series “Star Wars”.

Does this mean that Baby Yoda will give an interview? Probably not, but we could learn more about the creation of the little green puppet that took the world by storm.

“‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the series to take a look inside and see a different perspective, and perhaps a better understanding, of how ‘The Mandalorian’ is is reunited and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season 1 “, Favreau told the Hollywood Reporter.

“We had a lot of experience performing the show, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Rosario Dawson is set to play a new character, Ahsoka Tano, in season 2, who finished filming before the coronavirus closes, according to Variety.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will be previewed on May 4 and will deploy episodes every week on Friday. “The Mandalorian” Season 2 is scheduled to air in October.