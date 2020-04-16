Lyft to use excluded drivers in new coronavirus delivery business

Lyft announced Wednesday that it has launched a new on-demand delivery service to provide essentials, including groceries, meals and medical supplies, to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The US company said the supply will also offer earnings opportunities to drivers suffering from an almost total collapse in demand for car trips.

The company said its drivers could be booked to deliver goods on behalf of government agencies, non-profit groups, businesses and health care organizations.

Drivers would be paid the same way as for car trips, depending on the distance and time they travel, said a Lyft spokesperson.

But payment for the delivery service comes from a variety of sources, the spokesperson said, including from Lyft, the partner organizations themselves and Mastercard, which has partnered with Lyft.

Lyft said its initial delivery partners included Dole packaged food and a group providing meals to students in need.

Transit company’s biggest rival, Uber, already offers drivers an alternative to passenger transportation with its restaurant food delivery platform.

Lyft said delivery service will initially be available in Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Florida, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego, San Antonio and Seattle, but could expand to more cities if the company finds additional partners.

Lyft said that some 120,000 drivers from across the United States have signed up for delivery since the company announced the opportunity on March 20.

New York City, the largest car pooling market in the United States, has hired taxi and application drivers to deliver food to those who cannot leave their homes due to health or health problems. other problems during the coronavirus epidemic.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference on Wednesday that the city has hired 11,000 drivers who are paid $ 15 an hour and receive reimbursements for gas mileage and tolls .

The coronavirus crisis has exposed the vulnerable status of freelance contract workers on whom Lyft and other gig economy companies like Uber, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates rely.

Unlike employees, these workers generally do not receive benefits, including health insurance, sickness benefits or unemployment.