Listening to coronaviruses: comfort in the soft rock of the 70s

During a time when the ability to remain calm is disconcertingly linked to the size of your stock of Purell towels and paper towels, the disinfected pop sounds of Southern California from the 1970s can project inherent comfort. Who needs musical aggression, after all, when a relentless and invisible enemy hides behind your window?

Grammy nominated Los Angeles Omnivore Footprint could not have foreseen the next COVID-19 coronavirus when he ordered a trio of soft rock releases by America, Andrew Gold and the Righteous Bros. ‘Bobby Hatfield, but the timing couldn’t be better for their release. Crazy times require not crazy music.

Mental health permeates Hatfield “Stay with me: the Richard Perry sessions.” Recorded after the end of the Righteous Bros. hit series. (the most famous “Melody Unchained” and “You’sve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin “), the collection brings together existing recordings he made with famous Los Angeles producer Richard Perry.

Perry, whose first production credits include Captain Beefheart’s “Safe As Milk”, Tiny Tim’s “God Bless Tiny Tim” and Harry Nilsson’s “Nilsson Schmilsson”, liked to add flair to his production. The first bars of “Stay with Me” do not hint at the roadblock to come: a stress-free guitar and keyboard duo slips inside, courtesy of Al Kooper, while the moving and moving tenor of Hatfield delivers a series of questions, “Where did you go when things went wrong, baby?” Who did you run to and find a shoulder to lay your head on? Wasn’t I there and didn’t I take good care of you? ”

Apparently not, because Hatfield sings this song as if her very existence depends on her, and she has nothing to say. When the brass and the orchestra come into play, the sound roars from the speakers. (A hint as to why she might have left comes in a verse later, when he insults her by singing, “Maybe I was too good for you,” but whatever.)

Does the rhythm of the drums of “Oo Wee Baby, I Love You” resemble that of the Beatles of “Get Back”? Absolutely. This is because Ringo Starr hammers through the “Stay With Me” sessions, alongside Klaus Voorman (bass), Kooper (keyboards and guitar), saxophonist Rolling Stones Bobby Keys and more. In fact, it’s sometimes too difficult to stay with me to be a soft rock record. But when it comes down to softness, it’s with one goal: Hatfield’s vision of Cole Porter’s “In the Quiet of the Night” seems designed for quarantine comfort.

Mostly known for successes such as “A Horse with No Name”, “Ventura Highway” and “Tin Man”, the group from Los Angeles America is an archetype of the musical tranquility of southern California. With harmonies hovering like seagulls and a country-tinged twang that suggests a large open space, the trio was one of the most successful (and most criticized) groups of the early 1970s.

Nearly half a century later, many demos and new editions “Heritage II: Demos / Alternate Takes 1971-1976” hit with some quirk. Since they were not recorded for the release, strange accents such as the use of the ARP 2600 synthesizer on the “Mandy” demo add surreality. The release of “Tin Man” is a revelation. As with the hit version, it employed longtime Beatles producer George Martin and engineer Geoff Emerick. But this one removes all the songs except the choirs. The effect reveals the nuance under the vocals – and makes it a hot choice for your next home stuck karaoke session.

The Burbank-born Gold, who has performed on some American sessions over the years, was the son of Oscar-nominated composer Ernest Gold and had two successes in the middle of the road in the 1970s: “Lonely Boy” and “Thank You to be a friend. “A prodigious instrumentalist, he played with Cher, Bonnie Raitt, the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne and dozens of others before dying in 2011.

The stuff about Gold’s “Something new: new gold” rolls with ease Beatle-esque and sounds like father John Misty minus the irony. A songwriter whose appreciation for a seamless pop song suggests a kinship with classics such as Billy Joel, Randy Newman and Adam Schlesinger, Gold liked a good melody as much as he liked a hook, and these stripped-down versions reveal a writer who understood how to structurally design a song.