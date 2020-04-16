Liberty Trade Tina Charles, free way for Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu is not yet an official member of the New York Liberty, and the Liberty are already the team of Ionescu.

When – not “if”, although Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb spoke in an interview this week not to spoil a “special moment” with final spoilers – Ionescu becomes the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft after 7 p.m. Friday night, she will join a franchise that has been redone from top to bottom while carving out a spot for the former Oregon triple-double superstar to be the torchbearer.

The final stage of the makeover, started last year when the Nets owner Joseph Tsai bought the team and hired Kolb and moved to Barclays Center, was completed on Wednesday when the Liberty treated Tina Charles, their marquee and best player in the last six seasons for reigning champion Washington Mystics.

The three teams won the Liberty with a first round pick from the Mystics (12th overall) plus two top Dallas Wings (ninth and 15th overall). He leaves Liberty with five of the top 15 selections in Friday’s draft, including the team’s No. 1 first choice of 25 years.

Kolb left the obvious points to be connected as he spoke of targeting a new face of the franchise with choice # 1 that was “humble and hungry” and “helping to develop the female game”, then describing the Iconscu , 22 years old. like “ready to take responsibility for wearing women’s basketball.”

“It goes beyond the court,” Kolb told the Post. “She has a competitive fire that will not let her fail. … Yes, there are questions about her athleticism and her speed to the next level. But his will to win will replace them. “

He also praised Ionescu’s passing and his vision of the field, which should facilitate the fluid, ball-centered style that the Liberty promises under new head coach Walt Hopkins, who arrived in January for succeed Katie Smith.

Charles – the 31-year-old seven-time All-Star center from Queens – is a big traditional post-up, and didn’t seem to fit a five-point, three-point offense or a multi-year reconstruction schedule (it has not won a title in 10 professional seasons). But there will be trouble in the short term to replace Charles’ 18 points and nine rebounds per game, as soon as the WNBA starts playing (the season unveiling scheduled for May 15 has been delayed due to the pandemic of coronavirus).

The role of veteran leader will be assumed by the pillar of the American team Layshia Clarendon, a combo guard of 28 years whose signature of the free agent, even in February, practically shouted “the rabbi of Sabrina”.

The core also includes Kia Nurse, 24, an All-Star in 2019; Asia Durr, 23, who had an injury-stricken rookie season after being the No. 2 pick last year; Rebecca Allen, 27, Australian sniper; and Amanda Zahui B., 26, a 6 foot 5 inch center that can go out of the perimeter.

In addition, the rough draft that the Liberty brings on Friday when it connects to its virtual war room. Kolb said he would become the “best player available” and would trust Hopkins staff to be the “best player developer in the league”. Ruthy Hebard, Oregon’s pick-and-roll dance partner in Ionescu, is starting to make a lot of sense at number 9 or number 12. After all, it’s the Ionescu team now.