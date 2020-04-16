LACMA has started demolition. Where are the plans of the gallery?

At the beginning of last week, if you had crossed the Mid-Wilshire region, you might have seen a team of demolishers who had started to detach the Bing Theater from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. But it’s likely you haven’t seen it, as Los Angeles has been in quarantine for almost a month.

In late March, the museum told Times reporter Deborah Vankin that it would continue with its $ 750 million construction project designed by Peter Zumthor – and that demolition was due to start in April. But it would surely have been good – er, transparent? – to warn Angelenos that workers have actually started demolishing a county building that has been part of the city’s landscape for more than half a century.

The museum did not approach demolition in a completely public way before April 9 via a blog post published on its website three days after its launch and two days after the Times published an article on the subject. The post described the controversial construction project as “an important source of job creation”.

A demolition team is working to remove the Bing theater designed by William Pereira. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

All this raises the question of where exactly things stand with the design of the building – in particular the plans for the interior, which have yet to be shown to the public. The museum has released conceptual renderings of what the gallery spaces may look like, but no final floor plan has been published.

In February, in an article I reported on the museum’s debt concerns, LACMA director Michael Govan said the plans would be released to the public in March. Now, he says, the publication of these plans has been postponed by the pandemic.

“We have spent the last month 24/7 navigating the COVID-19 crisis,” Govan said in an email. “Delayed for a good reason, we are still working to finish our best presentation on the designs of the gallery which is more complete, including the conservation perspectives that have shaped the program.”

He expects to be able to share “more descriptive documents on the operation of the galleries” during the “next 4 to 6 weeks”.

LACMA, like so many institutions around the world, has seen its daily life disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, closing galleries and forcing staff to work remotely. Unlike many other institutions, the museum did not fire personnel following the quarantine.

But the floor plans should never have been affected by the coronavirus to begin with. The museum should have released them – a semblance of them – month since.

Or how about a year ago, when a revised design was presented to the county supervisory board for a crucial vote as part of the environmental impact approval process? The Supes did not seem at all concerned with the incomplete nature of the designs and approved the plan, unanimously releasing $ 117.5 million in county funding for the project. They may have been distracted by Brad Pitt, whom LACMA took to the meeting as a reminder of celebrities.

When the Museum of Modern Art in New York announced its renovation and expansion plan in 2014, he published a set of simple diagrams this showed how the new spaces would be linked to the existing museum and which would be devoted to the presentation of art. Three years later, as the expansion ended and construction of the new wing began, the museum released a more detailed plan who provided traffic details and location of amenities.

LACMA – a museum that draws between a fifth and a quarter of its annual Los Angeles County taxpayer budget – has not provided such information to the public. And in the case of LACMA, the information is even more crucial given the unusual shape of the building and the fact that part of the design intent is to rethink the way the permanent collections are presented.

Govan said by email that the Zumthor building will include 110,000 square feet of gallery space, a cafe, a “bigger and better” version of Ray’s and Stark Bar, a gift shop, two loading docks, a educational institution, theater and two cafes. But how these elements could be configured in a moose antler building remains a mystery.

What is certain is that neither the demolition nor the pandemic slowed down the activities of the two groups which were actively protesting against the construction plan: the non-profit organization Save LACMA and the more ad hoc Citizen Brigade to save LACMA.

At the end of last month, Register LACMA, led by non-profit consultant Rob Hollman, tabled initial documents for a county vote that could change the way LACMA operates and the ways it could undertake construction projects at to come up.

The initiative:

require a public design competition for any “modification and / or addition to the museum campus”

limit the percentage of county funds that could be used in future museum construction projects to 20%

require that county and city government representatives sit on the museum’s board of directors.

If the county approves the submission, Hollman says his organization will get to work by collecting signatures – they will need 225,000 – to get it on the November ballot. It remains to be seen how the collection of signatures will be carried out in the era of social distancing.

Anyway, Hollman says his organization does it in advance. “I received a sarcastic email from an elder [LACMA] member of the board saying that I may have too much time on my hands, ”he says. “Actually, no. I have two children at home and we have to teach them. My question is, why do they approve of this?”

An excavator demolishes the west facade of the Bing theater. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

The most loose organized Citizen Brigade, an informal organization led by architectural writers Greg Goldin and Joseph Giovannini, is moving forward with its own plans.

In the wake of demolition reports, the Brigade launched letter writing campaign to the museum’s board of directors with a variety of email templates that, like a restaurant menu, can be chosen by heat levels.

The “sweet” model, which has a rating of a chili pepper, urges council members: “Stop the demolition now. Stop construction. Organize an international architecture competition to get a bigger and stronger LACMA – not smaller and weaker. ”

The choice “on fire” – five chiles – reads: “Look in the mirror and live with the shame of knowing that you cheated on Angelenos from the museum they loved.”

They also launched a pop-up architecture competition to rethink the east campus of LACMA. Proposals must be submitted before midnight Wednesday.

“We received 73 inquiries followed by the intention to submit,” Goldin said by email.

Meanwhile, LACMA is demolishing three structures designed by the firm William Pereira in the 1960s, as well as an addition by Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates from the 1980s.

A banner outside the LACMA demolition area announces the new building designed by Peter Zumthor. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

The Bing Theater was part of the series of buildings designed by Pereira for the museum’s original campus in 1965. It was inaugurated by the French composer Pierre Boulez, who created a new work for the occasion: “Brightness,” a piece for 15 instruments inspired by the ideas of resonance.

In its lifetime, the Bing has been the scene of countless other classical music concerts, as well as artist conferences and film screenings. In 2013, I saw a moving presentation of Luis Buñuel’s “Los Olvidados” as part of an exhibition on Mexican director of photography Gabriel Figueroa.

When the demolition of the theater was announced, filmmakers and aficionados rushed to pay tribute on social media. A great place to see the classics, “wrote Joe Dante, who produced popular images from the 80s like “Gremlins” and “The” Burbs “. Kenneth Turan, who retired from his Times film critic position earlier this month, described him as “one of the best movie showcases in Los Angeles.”

Monday morning, nothing seemed to remain of the modernist paneled interior. All that was left was a shell – demolished by an excavator.

Part of what has been so frustrating about the LACMA design process is the questions that remain unanswered at this very late stage: what will this container actually hold for art.

Designs frequently evolve up to and even during construction – bending to the reality of cost or building codes or the availability of materials. I do not ignore it. But as far as LACMA is concerned, nothing has been offered more than faith in Zumthor’s vision.

We are now at the stage where there is a giant hole in the ground where the Bing Theater once stood. And the only thing that fills him is a very big shrug: _ (ツ) _ /.