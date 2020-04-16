Kirk Cousins ​​ok nixing ‘NFL pump and circumstance’

So far, Kirk Cousins ​​has been surprisingly sensitive to the impact of social distancing on football.

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening the start of the NFL season, the Vikings quarterback remains convinced that playing football is of the utmost importance, even if it means there are no fans.

“So, as long as we play the game, I won’t have many complaints, and I hope that if it still hasn’t returned to normal, we can find a way to make it work,” said Cousins . said during a conference call. “Honestly, going out and playing the game would be a little refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to let us know that we don’t need to have all the smoke and fire. We can just play football.”

The two-time bowler pointed out that the players were already used to training in simulated fanfare.

“Honestly, we train every day in an area of ​​empty grass and pump in the false noise of the crowd for the games outside. But more often than not, you’re used to it, ”said Cousins. “OTA practices don’t have much pomp and circumstance.”

The Vikings will begin virtual OTAs this month.

Michigan state product, which signed a $ 66 million contract extension on March 16, worked remotely with its trainer and played with its neighbor and brother to stay in shape, which it describes as “surprisingly effective”.

“I had my doubts, but I’m using technology to connect with my trainer, and I have enough equipment around the house so I can do a pretty good workout,” said Cousins. “Physically, I feel really good. … I think my shoulder has done a lot of good work. Honestly, I feel like I’m in the same shape I would be if we had had a normal life in the past month and a half. I’m glad I found a rhythm that suits me. “

Virtual workouts and empty stadiums can become a new reality for athletes in many sports. NIH doctor Anthony Fauci, who is part of the White House Coronavirus task force, believes that sport may return in the foreseeable future, but with severe restrictions.

“There is a way to do it,” said Dr. Fauci in a Snapchat interview on Tuesday. “No one comes to the stadium. Put them in the big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well monitored and have them tested weekly and make sure they don’t end up infecting each other or their families, and just let them play the season. “