Kenny Robinson may be the only XFL player selected

Kenny Robinson thought his dreams in the NFL were on hold. He was stressed and upset, his career in West Virginia ended after two years due to an academic violation of the school student code of conduct that would have forced him to sit down a year after his transfer. .

XFL, a new professional soccer league this spring, has changed that trajectory. Now, having played in the league that has since filed for bankruptcy, the Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, native is about to realize his dream in the NFL, which should be selected on the third day of the draft.

“They gave me a chance,” said the security prospect in a telephone interview.

Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst with NFL.com, believes Robinson has an advantage over other prospects who have not been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, practically all professional days have been canceled and the teams have been unable to bring in players for visits. But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Robinson recently filmed for scouts – he picked up 21 tackles and two steals in just five games with the St. Louis BattleHawks before the XFL season was canceled due to a coronavirus – in addition to its two seasons in West Virginia.

“It solidifies it on guys who weren’t combination players,” said Zierlein.

How much remains to be determined. Zierlein hailed the 21-year-old defensive back as a hard-hitting ballhawk with a long frame. He expects him to be drafted in the fifth or sixth round, but some teams value him even more. Security, Zierlein warned, is a difficult position to assess because it can depend on the type of system an organization uses.

“It will be interesting to see how the league sees it in general in the draft,” said Zierlein.

Robinson, who said he spoke to 10 teams, thinks he shouldn’t have to wait after the first night of the draft.

“I am the most prepared and most proactive security in this project,” he said.

Joining XFL was not an easy decision for Robinson and his family. Staying in school, the preference of sick mother Danielle Hudson, remained an option. He envisioned Marshall and Florida. But the more Robinson and his father Kenny Robinson Sr. discussed it after meeting with representatives from the XFL, who promised to pay for his education under his contract, the more it seemed to be the only decision to make. Robinson felt obliged to his family to help him financially, Hudson entering and leaving the hospital fighting colon cancer after two strokes.

“It was the most important thing, because I felt like I owed them that, just by dropping everyone,” said Robinson, who was accepted into the NFL selection group in January.

Now everything seems to be working for Robinson and his family. Her mother was discharged from the hospital without cancer. His health improves. There is only a week left before he hears his name called, achieving a goal he has set for himself since football became part of his life at the age of 4.

“I woke him up on his fourth birthday,” recalls Robinson father. “I said,” Happy birthday. “His first words were,” Can I play football now? “”

His father thought his son would go back, but Robinson preferred the defense. He liked hitting people a lot more than being hit. He became a three-star recruit and chose West Virginia. In the second year he was a selection from the first All-Big 12 team and had four interceptions and 77 tackles, but then came the academic problem – described as academic dishonesty and expulsion – that threatened to shatter his dreams.

“I made a mistake and realized it and learned from it,” he said.

Robinson believes the XFL experience will only be useful once you get to the NFL, mentally and physically. He was alone, supposed to act and prepare like a professional. Time management has become very important. With the BattleHawks, he worked under longtime NFL coach and former first-round pick Tim Lewis and faced former NFL players in training and games.

“I’m going to learn things faster than the other guys,” he said. “Being in an NFL system, I saw a lot of covers that I will be taught in the NFL.”

If the XFL had remained operational and Robinson had been drafted, other players could have followed in his footsteps. Zierlein thinks that earning money, training with and playing against the pros, being coached by former NFL coaches and focusing solely on football would have been an option interesting, at least for players who did not want to have to sit a year after the transfer. Robinson could have been a bit of a pioneer.

“I think it could have changed college football a bit, at least causing ripples,” said Zierlein. “You would have seen other guys trying this route.”

Instead, if he is drafted, Robinson will be the answer to a trivial question in several years.