Kendrick Perkins and wife return to children for $ 16,000 Fortnite fee

Kendrick Perkins and his wife, Vanity, ended up attacking their children for accumulating $ 16,000 in Fortnite fees on their credit cards.

Appearing Wednesday in Barstool’s “Pardon My Take”, the former NBA center was asked to say if he had ever had a conversation with his children about the charges. Perkins said his wife was the “house supervisor,” but they partnered up in a harmless prank to teach their kids a lesson.

“So they went to school and just before school was over, we made a pawn shop and bought a PlayStation, an old one for $ 30,” said Perkins, 35. “So we bought one that looked exactly like theirs and threw it into the pool. And when they came back from school – we hid the one they had because they were being punished – so when they came back from school, we took them out and looked at them.

“And we left it there for about a week. And every time they left, they literally burst into tears. Like, no exaggeration! I’m talking about balling in tears and I loved every second. “

Perkins, who last played for the Cavaliers in 2018, has earned close to $ 57 million in his 15-year NBA career.