Judge Cancels License For Keystone XL Pipeline Expected From Canada To Nebraska

Billings, Montana – A US judge on Wednesday canceled a key license for the Keystone XL pipeline Expected to extend from Canada to Nebraska, another setback for the disputed project that started less than two weeks ago after years of delays.

Justice Brian Morris said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not take sufficient account of the effects on endangered species such as the pale sturgeon, a massive dinosaur-like fish that lives in rivers that the pipeline would cross.

The decision, however, does not end the work that began on Canada-US border crossing into Montana, according to lawyers for the case. TC Energy, sponsor of the pipeline, will require a permit for the future construction of hundreds of rivers and streams along the 1,200-mile route from Keystone.

“This creates another major obstacle for the project,” said Anthony Swift of the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the groups that challenged the permit.

“Whether or not they have the cross-border segment … Keystone XL has practically lost all of its permits for crossing the water,” he said.

TC Energy was in the process of reviewing the decision but remained “committed to building this important energy infrastructure project,” said spokesman Terry Cunha.

Officials from the Army Engineers Corps did not receive an immediate response to the decision.

The Keystone license was the subject of a so-called national license issued by the Corps in 2017, essentially granting blanket approval to pipeline or similar utility projects with minimal effects on waterways.

The cancellation could have broader implications as it appears to invalidate the dredging work for any project authorized under the 2017 license, said lawyer Jared Margolis of the Center for Biological Diversity, another complainant in the case. It is unclear which projects would be included.

Morris is holding a hearing Thursday on two more lawsuits against the $ 8 billion pipeline. Native American tribes and environmental groups want him to stop construction at the border while a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s approval of the pipeline last year is making its way to court.

The pipeline was proposed in 2008 and would transport up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude oil per day to Nebraska, where it would be transferred to another TC Energy pipeline for shipment to refineries and terminals. export to the Gulf of Mexico.

He was rejected twice under the Obama administration because of fears that it could worsen climate change, and then Trump revived it.

The surprise announcement by TC Energy on March 31 of its intention to start construction in the context of a global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic came after the Alberta provincial government invested $ 1.1 billion to relaunch the works.

Tribal leaders and some rural residents along the pipeline route are concerned that thousands of workers needed for the project could spread the virus.

Up to 11 construction camps, some of which can accommodate up to 1,000 people, were initially planned for the project. TC Energy says these projects are being reviewed in the middle of the pandemic and will not be needed until the end of the summer.

Work on two camps in Montana and South Dakota could begin as early as this month, according to court documents filed by the company this week.