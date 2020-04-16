Joaquin Phoenix calls on Andrew Cuomo to release New York prisoners

The Joker wants to free all of Gotham’s prisoners.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the latest celebrity to make a direct appeal to Governor Andrew Cuomo to release prisoners from New York during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The spread of the coronavirus in prisons threatens the health and safety of all of us,” said the 45-year-old star who won Best Actor at this year’s Oscars for portraying the maniacal villain The Joker.

“When you are incarcerated, there is no social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option,” he said in a video. published by the campaign to release the elderly in prison.

“I call on Governor Andrew Cuomo to act in New York by granting mercy to New Yorkers in prison.

“The life of so many people depends on its action. No one deserves to die in prison because of COVID-19, “he said.

At the end of March, the Cuomo administration ordered the release of 1,100 offenders on low parole, raising concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

But advocacy groups have called on the state prison system to release more detainees who are nearing their release date or living in pre-existing conditions, which puts them at risk of contracting the virus.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, recently said that she “continues to monitor the COVID situation” everywhere, including in prisons.