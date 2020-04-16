Jalen Reagor’s rapid rise to the NFL draft is slowed

Two wide receivers showed up for the NFL screening suit with the hope of running the fastest 40-yard dash. Jalen Reagor of Texas Christian was not afraid to be daring before the clock told the story between him and Henry Ruggs III of Alabama.

“He runs after me. I’m going to set the bar for him, ”said Reagor.

Reagor arrived 11 pounds heavier than his 195 TCU play weight, hoping to show teams that he could still be an electric playmaker with an extra size.

His hope was to run a time in the high-4.2 to low-4.3 range but turned out to be very short at 4.47 seconds.

Ruggs, meanwhile, drew a 4.27-second path directly in the first round of the repechage.

This was debilitating for the 5’11 ” Reagor, who had to convince the scouts of his elite speed. But it might not be devastating.

Reagor returned to Texas and focused on restoring his body. On April 8, he did video training and sent it to the teams. Her weight was 197.6 pounds.

He was timed at 4.22 and 4.28 seconds by separate timers.

For teams looking to make a difference in the lunge and carry the ball – whether on swept jets or kick and kick kick returns – will Reagor’s 40 new attempts serve as sufficient evidence for a late examination in the first round or at the start of the second round?

There are receivers with far less risk, but it’s a deep class, and there’s no shortage of players with Reagor’s skills in today’s NFL.

“A big game awaits,” said Reagor. “Very versatile. I can make something happen in situations you may not be thinking about. I come to make an impact wherever I go. “

NFL.com Analysis predicts that Reagor will be a starter within two years. His strengths – speed, instinct with the ball, and a 42-inch vertical jump to help catch high passes – seem to outweigh the weaknesses.

Reagor compares to Deebo Samuel of the 49ers, Stefon Diggs of the Bills and Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs. He says he watches Hill’s movie “everyday”.

“Its versatility, size, very fast receiver, very fast,” said Reagor. “You can use it anywhere in the field. You put him in the backfield and he can do everything, and when you can do everything in the NFL, you’re pretty precious. “

One thing Reagor has in his corner is that his father, Montae, played eight years in the league as a defensive lineman, helping the Colts win the Super Bowl in 2006.

Reagor’s father, recruited from Texas Tech as the Broncos’ second-round pick in 1999, gave some advice on being a rookie who should prove more valuable than time wiped out 40 times.

“You have to be a sponge,” said Reagor, “absorb everything. Go in the knowledge that not everyone might help you. You could take someone’s work, someone’s food on the plate So you have to get into an entrepreneurial spirit. “