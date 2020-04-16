It’s “the safest place” against coronaviruses in America

The safest place for coronavirus in the United States could be a small town on an off-the-beaten-path peninsula connected to Canada south of Vancouver, according to a report.

The roughly 1,300 residents of Point Roberts – which is part of Washington state but not directly connected to the Americas – have so far been unaffected by the pandemic, according to the Guardian of the United Kingdom.

“It is probably the safest place in the country,” said Pamala Sheppard, 65, who has lived in the enclave at the southern end of the Tsawwassen Peninsula since 1989, the newspaper said.

“Because our borders are closed, we are like an island right now. We are like an island without boats,” she added.

The isolated city – about 135 miles northwest of Seattle – can be reached by boat, flying through its single-track airport or passing two international border crossings across the southwest corner of Canada, reported the newspaper.

Local fire chief Christopher Carleton said that on a typical weekend last year, the city would see around 2,000 vehicles crossing its border – but that number is now less than 100.

Residents can still cross the border for essential travel, including medical appointments and picking up prescriptions, but any stranger trying to enter the city would have trouble getting past border officials, Carleton told Guardian.

“Economically, it hurts our community, as it does any community going through this period at this point, but in a sense, it also protects our community,” he said.

Carleton said it was possible for a resident to travel to the mainland on his own to be tested for COVID-19, but no cases have been reported to city health officials.

A local epidemic could be devastating, as about 70% of the residents of Point Roberts are aged 60 or older, with the age group considered to be at higher risk of contracting the disease, he noted.

The city clinic has only one nurse practitioner and one medical assistant. EMS workers must transport any critically ill person to the mainland by land across Canada or evacuate them by helicopter.

Despite his isolation, Point Roberts is following measures put in place by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, including a stay warrant, a ban on all rallies and the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Theresa Coe, 57, who works in the local marina, said that when she drives every kilometer and a half from her home to work, she sees no one on the streets.

“It’s probably the safest place in North America; definitely in the States, “she told The Guardian. “You have US customs going in and Canadian customs going out. Nothing or very little will happen here. “