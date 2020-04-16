IRS “Get My Payment” site leaves some people confused and frustrated

People eager to know when they would receive their federal stimulus check flocked to the New IRS Get My Payment Service after its launch on Wednesday. But many express their confusion and concern after the site told them that their payment status was not available.

Jason Hale, 25, of Oak Park, Illinois, visited the tax agency’s website early this morning to check the status of his payment after hearing from friends that they had received the funds. But instead of obtaining information on when it would be deposited, a message on the site indicated: “Payment status not available”.

“I thought,” Maybe try it differently. Maybe in lowercase, “he said. But after a few attempts to enter information, the site locked him out, indicating that he could try again within 24 hours. “It was very frustrating.”

Hale tweeted about his experience and received hundreds of responses, with many saying they received the same message. Others contacted CBS MoneyWatch to express frustration at not being able to access the “Get My Payment” service or being told that the status of their funds is not available

Literally, all of my friends received their stimulus checks, except me. Next, I go to the “get my payment” tab on the IRS website and that’s what appears …. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Anyone else in the same boat as me? #IJustWantMyStimulusCheck 😫😩 pic.twitter.com/A70Zw6EDk2 – Jason Andrew Hale✨👑 (@EchoesFromAbove) April 15, 2020

According to a statement from the Department of the Treasury, the message “Payment status not available” means that the IRS “cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at the moment. For example, you have not filed a 2018 income tax return or 2019, or you recently filed and the return has not been fully processed. “

For example, taxpayers who recently filed their 2019 returns may not find information about their stimulus payment because the IRS is still processing their returns.

Hale stated that he had filed his 2018 and 2019 returns and that he had already received his tax refund for 2019. Although he did not lose his job with the Illinois Democratic Party, he said the check would help pay the bills and build up savings in the event of loss of income or work.

The IRS and the Treasury created the tracking website and disbursed “economic impact payments” less than three weeks after President Donald Trump’s promulgation of the $ 2 trillion stimulus law. Yet, meanwhile, millions of workers have lost their jobs, with nearly 17 million Americans. file an unemployment file in just one month.

One of them is Cody Brooks, 23, of Huntsville, Texas, who recently lost his job in a furniture moving company due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was able to access the “Get My Payment” site, only to learn that his money had been deposited in an account that he did not recognize. He checked the numbers on his current and old bank accounts, but they did not match. Her mother received the message “Payment status not available”.

“I need it for the bills. I have to pay for my house, my insurance, my food and my mom now because she has no money,” said Brooks.

He was unable to apply for unemployment because his state’s website requires workers to call his office and the phones are constantly busy. To make ends meet in the short term, Brooks plans to tap into the savings he had saved when he returned to the University of Houston this fall.

For some people, making sure they got their stimulus money didn’t end with confusing messages on the “Get My Payment” site. Customers have also reported problems accessing their online banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and other financial institutions, according to Downdetector.com. BB&T and SunTrust’s online banking services also declined on Wednesday, reported the Charlotte Observer.