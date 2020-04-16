Insane video captures massive explosion at Maine stationery store

A paper mill exploded in Maine Wednesday – causing rain of ash and debris, spectacular videos.

The explosion occurred at the Androscoggin mill in the town of Jay shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said.

Video posted on Twitter shows the moments after the initial explosion with huge plumes of black smoke filling the sky.

“The F – King mill has just exploded! Holy f – k “, can we hear a man say in the clip published by @FunkFlashyRob.

Authorities responded to the scene.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said he did not know if injuries had been reported, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The plant, which employs about 500 people, was formerly owned by Ohio-based Verso Corp. and was previously sold to Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC, a paper manufacturer based in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

“We quickly implemented emergency response procedures,” said a spokesperson for Pixelle Specialty Solutions at the Maine News Center.

“There are several emergency personnel on the scene. Obviously, our first concern is to verify that the employees are properly counted, and we do not yet have definitive information. Our second priority is to determine any environmental impact on the surrounding area and again, I do not have definitive information yet, “said the spokesperson.

Maine governor Janet Mills released a statement saying she was watching the explosion closely.

“I urge the people of Maine to stay away from the scene, to stay safe and to allow first responders to work as quickly as possible,” said Mills.

The governor added, “I ask the people of Maine to join me in praying for the safety and well-being of everyone in and around this historic mill. In this already difficult time, let us appeal to the strength and resilience that have defined us as the people of Maine throughout our history and that have supported and carried us through our most difficult times. “

The explosion occurred in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The state has more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 20 deaths from contagion.