IMF warns of global social unrest during coronavirus pandemic

by April 16, 2020 Top News
IMF warns of global social unrest during coronavirus pandemic

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could trigger new social unrest around the world and urged governments to take action to prevent the unrest, according to a report.

The organization warned that “some countries remain vulnerable to new protests, especially if political measures to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis are seen as insufficient or unfairly favoring big business over people.” Agence-Presse France reported Wednesday.

Protests over access to food aid during the isolation of a coronavirus in South Africa on Tuesday prompted police to shoot rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The IMF, in its bi-annual Fiscal Monitor, said protests are “more likely in countries with a history of widespread corruption, lack of transparency in public policy and poor service delivery”.

He noted that in the past two years there has been an increasing number of conflicts around the world over economic policies.

Protests have erupted in Ecuador, Haiti and Iran over rising fuel prices, in France over pension reforms and in Chile where an increase in public transport fares has sparked unrest on “many issues wider ”.

The report called on governments to clearly communicate policy changes and why they are needed and to inform their citizens in advance of the changes.

He also advised them to take steps to ease the burden in advance when the increase in fuel prices was announced.

Governments have injected cash into their savings to offset the damage of the pandemic, which has infected more than 2 million people worldwide.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/16/imf-warns-of-global-social-unrest-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Mom Selling Penis Masks Raised $ 56,000 for Charity

Mom Selling Penis Masks Raised $ 56,000 for Charity

April 17, 2020
WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

April 17, 2020
North Korean defector wins parliamentary seat in South Korea

North Korean defector wins parliamentary seat in South Korea

April 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *