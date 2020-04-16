Howard Finkel, legendary WWE ring announcer, died at 69

WWE announced Thursday that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at the age of 69. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“The Fink”, a Newark native whose career began with the company (then WWWF) in 1975, became his longest serving employee, serving as a full-time advertiser for over two decades, before d be inducted into WWE. Hall of Fame in 2009.

Finkel got his start as a ring announcer in 1977 at Madison Square Garden and was the voice of countless major moments in wrestling history during the wrestling boom of the 1980s and 90s, sparked by ” Hulkamania ”. Finkel’s signing call – “and NNNEEEWWW world champion” – marked the transition from several monumental moments in the company’s history, as he stood alongside legends such as “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock and many more.

“Howard Finkle [sic] was part of the Hogan team during good times and bad times, even when I was outside, Howard called me regularly to tell me to always keep my head up, “tweeted Hulk Hogan. “It was” never say never “and” you and Vince will get out. “My good friend RIP, I love you 4LifeHH.”

On occasion, Finkel even got involved in the action. In addition to being featured in several scenarios over the years, Finkel also fought manager Harvey Wippleman in a game in 1995.

In an interview in 2014 with Slam! Wrestling, Finkel said he had found the name “WrestleMania” for the company’s massive show in 1985, which would soon become the WWE version of the Super Bowl.

“It was in 1984, so I said 20 years ago that four guys from Liverpool came to the United States and made a phenomenal impression on everyone. They called it Beatlemania, “said Finkel, referring to the Beatles. “So I said,” There was Beatlemania. Why can’t there be WrestleMania? “The rest is history.”

Finkel’s death marks another blow in a brutal week for WWE, which fired wrestlers and laid off several employees on Wednesday, citing financial problems caused by COVID-19.

“In a week that has already been difficult for our WWE family, (Thursday) we have lost our first employee and the WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel,” tweeted Stephanie McMahon. “Howard’s voice is iconic and recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything.”

Earlier in the week, WWE CEO Vince McMahon closed his second incarnation of XFL, declaring bankruptcy.