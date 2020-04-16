High school photos on Facebook could invite hackers

Countless Facebook users have shared photos of their high school diplomas in solidarity with this year’s senior class, which is finishing its last year at home due to the coronavirus crisis.

But a report from the Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit consumer and market research organization, says scammers can manipulate sensitive information in publications to hack users of various online accounts – including their information. banking.

Hackers can search for publications using the included hashtag, # ClassOf2020, to determine a user’s high school and graduation year – as well as other public information listed in a user’s profile , including their hometown, names of family members and pets, and favorite movies or books.

This information can then be used to answer online security questions or guess passwords to breach a target’s online accounts.

“BBB is warning everyone to be aware of what they share. Even if you think it just goes to your friends, it could also go elsewhere, ”writes the BBB.

“Resist the temptation to play the game. While it’s fun to see the other posts, if you’re not comfortable participating, it’s best not to. “

The organization recommends that anyone who has shared a # ClassOf2020 message review the account security settings on all social media platforms to see what is shared and with whom, and change the answers to security questions if necessary.

The coronavirus pandemic has already caused an alert to fraudsters. Earlier on Wednesday, federal officials revealed that scammers are trying to remove people from their stimulus checks.

“The scammers have no shame, and nothing – not even a global health crisis – is out of reach,” said Karen Hobbs, deputy director of the Federal Trade Commission’s division of Consumer Education and Business Education, in a recent blog post.

Noah Manskar’s additional report