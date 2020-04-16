Here is the full schedule for the PGA tour with an ambitious restart plan for June

The PGA Tour presented an ambitious plan to resume its season on Thursday, hoping to restart at Colonial from June 11-14 and keep the fans away for at least the first month.

If the government and health authorities give the green light to the golf course, the tour will have an official event every week until December 6, with the exception of Thanksgiving week.

“The health and safety of all those associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our number one priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in bringing the world back to profit things we love, “PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The announcement (of Thursday) is another positive step for our fans and players as we look to the future, but as we have repeatedly emphasized, we will not resume competition until – closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the direction of the main public health authorities.

The Charles Schwab challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas was postponed for a month in June and will be followed by RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.

The title sponsor, RBC, hosted another tournament – the Canadian Open, the fourth oldest national open in the world – which would normally have taken place that week. Golf Canada announced Thursday that its Open has been canceled.

The PGA Tour season would end with the Tour Championship on Labor Day, and a new season would begin the following week (September 10-13) in Napa, California. That would mean that only one major – the PGA Championship – will be held in this 2019-20 season, and up to seven majors would apply the following season.

Here is the full program, via the PGA Tour website:

End of the 2019-20 season

• June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge

• June 15-21: RBC Heritage

• June 22-28: Travelers Championship

• July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic

• July 6-12: John Deere Classic

• July 13-19: the commemorative tournament

• July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities

• July 27-August 2: FedEx St. Jude Invitational

• July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship

• August 3-9: PGA Championship

• August 10-16: Wyndham Championship

• August 17-23: The Northern Trust

• August 24-30: BMW Championship

• August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship

Start of the 2020-2021 season

• September 7-13: Safeway Open

• September 14-20: US Open

• September 21-27: Ryder Cup

• September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

• September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship

• October 5-11: opening of Shriners hospitals for children

• October 12-18: The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

• October 19-25: Zozo Championship

• October 26-November 1: HSBC Champions

• October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship

• 2-8 November: Houston Open

• November 9-15: Masters tournament

• November 16-22: The RSM Classic

• November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic