“Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo seeks $ 3.95 million for Westlake Village mansion

The quest continues in Westlake Village for Kevin Sorbo, the actor famous for his lead role in the 1990s series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys”. The actor has been trying to sell his Mediterranean villa there since 2014 and has sold it again for $ 3.95 million.

Accessible by a tree-lined driveway, the closed estate offers a world apart on 1.5 acres. Fruit trees and lush landscaping fill the scenic park, which is home to a 7,500 square foot home, an independent pool house with a gym, and an artist’s yard with a pool, spa, and green.

After a pink stucco exterior, the elegant interiors keep things interesting with splashes of bright color. Turquoise paneling lines the living room, while the formal dining room is wrapped in shades of purple and gold. A blue carpet colors the billiard room and the guest rooms are pink and purple.

1/15 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2/15 The home. (Realtor.com) 3/15 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4/15 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5/15 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 6/15 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7/15 The billiard room. (Realtor.com) 8/15 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9/15 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) ten/15 The patio. (Realtor.com) 11/15 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 12/15 The green. (Realtor.com) 13/15 The gym. (Realtor.com) 14/15 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 15/15 The two-story villa. (Realtor.com)

There is also a tiled fireplace with a grand staircase, a chef’s kitchen under coffered ceilings and a desk. The master suite – one of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms – enjoys mountain views through a wall of windows.

The view continues outside, where a lounge surmounted by a trellis at the edge of the property houses a stone fireplace and a dining area. Roses, palm trees and a vegetable patch complete the green decor.

Sigi Ulbrich and Pam Moran of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the list.

Sorbo, 61, is best known for her roles in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Andromeda”, which both lasted more than 100 episodes. More recently, he appeared in “The O.C.”, “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light”.